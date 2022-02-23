Early Wednesday evening, Luke Burgess was offered by offensive line coach Alex Atkins and the Florida State Seminoles football program:

After a great phone call and conversation with @CoachAAtkins , I am extremely excited and blessed to receive an Offer from Florida State Universty!!!! ‼️ A special thanks to @CoachAAtkins @CooperWilliams_ @RyanBartow @NPCoachRalph #goseminoles pic.twitter.com/9m3ipRmwzR — Luke Burgess (@lsburgess098) February 23, 2022

Burgess is a 6’6.5 275 pound offensive tackle from New Palestine, IN.

The Class of 2023 prospect attends New Palestine High School and has an 89 rating (high 3-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 352nd best player in his class (23rd best OT and 5th best player in Indiana).

Burgess already holds offers from the Arizona State Sun Devils, Boston College Eagles, Cincinnati Bearcats, Duke Blue Devils, Illinois Fighting Illini, Indiana Hoosiers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State Cyclones, Kansas Jayhawks, Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan State Spartans, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Missouri Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Purdue Boilermakers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Tennessee Volunteers, Vanderbilt Commodores, and West Virginia Mountaineers, among others.

As always, make sure to get more info by checking out Tomahawk Nation’s recruiting thread.