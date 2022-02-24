Late Thursday morning, Stanton Ramil was offered by the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University! God is Great #OneTribe #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/o5Odw8DmfP — Stanton Ramil (@StantonRamil) February 24, 2022

Ramil is a 6’7 310 pound offensive tackle from Alabaster, AL.

The Class of 2023 prospect attends Thompson High School and has an 89 rating (high 3-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 362nd best player in his class (26th best OT and 22nd best player in Alabama).

Ramil already holds offers from the Auburn Tigers, Colorado Buffaloes, Duke Blue Devils, Indiana Hoosiers, Kentucky Wildcats, Michigan State Spartans, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers, Northwestern Wildcats, Pittsburgh Panthers, UCF Knights, Virginia Cavaliers, and West Virginia Mountaineers, among others.

The talented offensive tackle, who was recently selected to ASWA all-state team is an Auburn legacy, as his grandfather who shares the same name, played QB for the Tigers.

