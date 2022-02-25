Early Friday afternoon, DaKaari Nelson was offered by defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson and the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Nelson is a 6’3 190 pound safety from Selma, AL.

The Class of 2023 prospect attends Selma High School and has a 93 rating (4-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 163rd best player in his class (16th best safety and 13th best player in Alabama).

Nelson already holds offers from the Arkansas Razorbacks, Auburn Tigers, Cincinnati Bearcats, Clemson Tigers, Duke Blue Devils, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Kansas Jayhawks, Kentucky Wildcats, Michigan Wolverines, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers, NC State Wolfpack, Oklahoma Sooners, Ole Miss Rebels, Penn State Nittany Lions, South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas A&M Aggies, UCF Knights, and Vanderbilt Commodores, among others.

From Cooper Petagna of 247 Sports:

Verified at 6-foot-2 and 190-pounds plus, appears to possess the growth potential to add additional weight to his frame. Three-phase player, displays above average athleticism in all phases of the game.

Positioned the majority of snaps at the safety position, also sees some time at the corner position. Flashes some good feel and instincts as a press man defender. Wins with physicality and length at the point of attack. Long speed to play the deep part of the field is somewhat of a concern, but shows the ability to add coverage ability in the short to intermediate part of the field. Displays excellent ball production and awareness. Recorded 8 INTs in his junior season, in addition to two pick-6s. Limited sample size as a tackler on film, but flashes some physicality at the point of attack.

Position projection will depend on physical growth but skill set points to playing closer to the line of scrimmage in a hybrid safety-backer role at the next level. Physical traits translate to playing more in the box with ability to play sideline to sideline and be of value in the passing game as a coverage defender. Projects as an above average multi-year starter at a Power Five program at the next level and will add value on multiple special teams units.