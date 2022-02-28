Noles News: Basketball clutch at the buzzer, spring football on the way

FLORIDA STATE — Sinking a three with a swoosh at the buzzer, what else could you ask for?

An exciting finish for the FSU men’s basketball team, baseball takes the series against Samford, women’s basketball clinches their regular season with a victory over Pitt, softball picks up a pair of shutouts, and more:

Football

Spring is in the air and everywhere I look around there are upcoming recruit visits, luncheons with staff, and a peek into Tour of Duty along with the start of spring practice coming in March.

Co-Defensive coordinator Randy Shannon sat down with The Triple Option crew to discuss his new role within the program and delve into his recruiting mindset along with how he can make an impact moving forward.

Let me see your war face.

Check out Tomahawk Nation’s own spring previews for a glance into spring and moving forward — today, our defensive backs preview will be dropping:

Recruiting

Expect the coaching staff to bring in consistent waves of high school prospects along with players who did not enroll early in the coming weeks and, for a full list of updates on the who, what, where, and when, head on over to:

A Florida State signee is headed up to Tallahassee this weekend:

I’ll be in Tallahassee on March 5th — TALENTED™️(55)⚔️ (@QaeshonSapp) February 27, 2022

Basketball

A buzzer-beater it was — and one to remember. Redshirt senior Harrison Prieto with a second on the clock launched the ball downcourt, dropping it into Matthew Cleveland’s hands for the go-ahead three-pointer shocking and stunning everyone from well behind the arc.

“A three-point shot from just across the timeline!”

If you want to relive Matthew Cleveland’s game-winner, here’s the Gene Deckerhoff call on #FSU radio: pic.twitter.com/zLzF3QVRAP — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) February 27, 2022

Victory over the Cavaliers broke a two-game losing streak and now the Seminoles look to face Notre Dame on March 2nd at 7:00 p.m.

Women’s basketball toppled Pitt in a nailbiter ending the regular season to advance on into the ACC Tournament as the number nine seed.

Other Sports

Baseball took two out of three against Samford only allowing one run through the first two matchups eventually losing the third (7-4) in extra innings.

Shout out to Amelia Willamson for winning the individual championship,

Congratulations to @AmeliaWgolf for winning the individual championship of the #FSU Match Up. Oregon won the team championship. pic.twitter.com/bbSEyz8yme — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) February 27, 2022

and Trey Cunningham for making history:

TREY. CUNNINGHAM.



7.40! Yes, 7.40!



The @FSU_Track star is now the second fastest performer in collegiate history!pic.twitter.com/EsXybU6noX — USTFCCCA (@USTFCCCA) February 25, 2022

*If you want to help endorse future Seminoles, progress their ventures, and help mold the future of FSU athletics don’t hesitate to check out Rising Spear and FSU NIL Directory.