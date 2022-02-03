 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Florida State offers Wilky Denaud

New, 2 comments

Talented in-state prospect.

By Josh Pick
Wilky Denaud

Early Thursday afternoon, Wilky Denaud was offered by Adam Fuller, Odell Haggins, and the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Denaud is a 6’3 245 pound defensive lineman from Stuart, FL.

The Class of 2023 prospect attends John Carroll High School and has a 91 rating (4-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 271st best player in his class (41st best DL and 52nd best player in Florida).

Denaud has offers from the Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida Gators, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Indiana Hoosiers, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan State Spartans, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Penn State Nittany Lions, South Carolina Gamecocks, Syracuse Orange, and West Virginia Mountaineers, among others.

This past season, Denaud had 55 tackles, including 35 solos. He also racked up 15 sacks, and forced two fumbles, while adding an interception:

As always, make sure to get more info by checking out Tomahawk Nation’s recruiting thread.

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...