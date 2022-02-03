Early Thursday afternoon, Wilky Denaud was offered by Adam Fuller, Odell Haggins, and the Florida State Seminoles football program:

After a great talk with @CoachAdamFuller @odellhaggins blessed to have received a Division 1 offer from Florida State University @Coach_Norvell @CoachGroody17 pic.twitter.com/jHkLbyccNr — Wilky Denaud (@wilkydenaud30) February 3, 2022

Denaud is a 6’3 245 pound defensive lineman from Stuart, FL.

The Class of 2023 prospect attends John Carroll High School and has a 91 rating (4-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 271st best player in his class (41st best DL and 52nd best player in Florida).

Denaud has offers from the Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida Gators, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Indiana Hoosiers, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan State Spartans, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Penn State Nittany Lions, South Carolina Gamecocks, Syracuse Orange, and West Virginia Mountaineers, among others.

This past season, Denaud had 55 tackles, including 35 solos. He also racked up 15 sacks, and forced two fumbles, while adding an interception:

As always, make sure to get more info by checking out Tomahawk Nation’s recruiting thread.