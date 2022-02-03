Thursday afternoon, Semaj Bridgeman was offered by Alex Atkins and the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Bridgeman is a 6’2 220 pound linebacker from Philadelphia, PA.

The Class of 2023 prospect attends Archbishop Wood High School and has a 92 rating (4-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 210th best player in his class (18th best LB and 5th best player in Pennsylvania).

Bridgeman has offers from the Arizona State Sun Devils, Boston College Eagles, Cincinnati Bearcats, Florida Gators, Illinois Fighting Illini, Iowa State Cyclones, Kansas Jayhawks, LSU Tigers, Maryland Terrapins, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Pittsburgh Panthers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, South Carolina Gamecocks, Syracuse Orange, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas A&M Aggies, Virginia Cavaliers, Virginia Tech Hokies, and West Virginia Mountaineers, among others.

