Late Friday afternoon, Tavoy Feagin was offered by defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Feagin is a 6’0 165 pound defensive back from Tampa, FL.

The Class of 2024 prospect attends Carrollwood Day School and has a 90 rating (4-star) from 247 Sports. They consider him the 57th best player in his class (5th best safety and 12th best player in Florida).

Feagin has offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Arkansas Razorbacks, Auburn Tigers, Cincinnati Bearcats, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Indiana Hoosiers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Kentucky Wildcats, LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Oklahoma Sooners, Penn State Nittany Lions, Pittsburgh Panthers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Syracuse Orange, TCU Horned Frogs, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns, UCF Knights, USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores, Virginia Tech Hokies, and West Virginia Mountaineers, among others.

