Tuesday afternoon, Daylen Austin was offered by the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University ! Thank you!! #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/FLwaLllUbb — DAYLEN AUSTIN . (@DaylenAustin4) February 8, 2022

Austin is a 6’1 180 pound cornerback from Long Beach, CA.

The Class of 2023 prospect attends Long Beach Polytechnic High School and has a 94 rating (4-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 163rd best player in his class (19th best CB and 13th best player in CA).

Austin already holds offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Cal Golden Bears, Colorado Buffaloes, Georgia Bulldogs, Maryland Terrapins, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oregon Ducks, Oregon State Beavers, TCU Horned Frogs, Texas Longhorns, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans, Utah Utes, Washington Huskies, and Washington State Cougars, among others.

Florida State tight end Camm McDonald also attended Long Beach Poly, and he was quick to take note of the offer:

