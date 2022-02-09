Noles News: Renovated FSU locker room set to open in March

Recruiting

2023 four-star Daylen Austin, is a 6’1 180 pound cornerback from Long Beach, CA, received a Florida State football offer yesterday.

Football

Florida State tight end Brian Courtney, running back Rodney Hill, and offensive lineman Daughtry Richardson sat down with the media on Tuesday to talk their transition to college, the strength and conditioning program, and relationships with staff and student-athletes through the recruiting process and after arriving on campus.

Florida State athletic director Michael Alford spoke before the FSU Board of Trustees on Tuesday, talking the latest on facility upgrades (new scoreboards, basketball renovations, Doak updates and more) as well as a bit on NIL.

Basketball

FSU is set to take on Pitt tonight in Tallahassee — we’ll have live coverage from the Donald L. Tucker Center.

All Sports

ESPN released the TV designations for nearly 200 televised games and more than 1,900 matchups across its digital networks on Wednesday. Florida State softball will have 16 nationally televised games across the ACC Network, SEC Network ESPNU and ESPN 2.

Florida State senior swimmer Rebecca Moynihan was named the ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week following her performance at the Auburn Invite, where she anchored the 200 medley relay to victory behind an NCAA automatic time of 1:36.37, and also led off the 200 free relay to an NCAA provisional time of 1:29.57, splitting 22.54.

The 24th-ranked FSU women’s tennis team took on UNF Tuesday, rolling to a 4-0 team win.

