Reports: Florida State hires John Garrett as Offensive Director of Scouting

FLORIDA STATE — Former Lafayette College head coach John Garrett has been hired as the director of scouting for the offense. Garrett has an extensive resume that includes stops in the NFL and at the college level for the past 27 years.

This news was first reported by 247Sports.com, and has yet to be officially announced by the university.

After spending six years as tight ends coach for the Dallas Cowboys and the last two as passing game coordinator from 2007-2012. He then spent the 2013 season as wide receivers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was the offensive coordinator at Richmond before taking the head coaching role at Lafayette.

Garrett has also had coaching stints at the University of Florida as an offensive quality control specialist (2015), offensive coordinator at Oregon State (2014), assistant head coach/wide receivers coach at Virginia (2004-2007), tight ends coach for the Cincinnati Bengals (2002), and quarterbacks coach for the Arizona Cardinals (1999-2000.)

This marks a series of moves by the coaching staff to improve the behind-the-scenes aspect this past off-season and a move that will bring another valuable member on board.