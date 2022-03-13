Saturday afternoon, while meeting with head coach Mike Norvell in Tallahassee, Jerrick Gibson was offered by the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Gibson is a 5’10 180 pound running back from Gainesville, FL.

The Class of 2024 prospect attends IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) and has a 99 rating (5-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 12th best player in his class (the best RB and 3rd best player in Florida).

Gibson, a former Florida Gators commit, already holds offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Arkansas Razorbacks, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Kansas State Wildcats, Michigan State Spartans, South Carolina Gamecocks, Texas Longhorns, and UCF Knights, among others.

From 247 Sports:

Also runs track. 2020: Attended Gainesville (Fla.) High. Participated in the FBU Freshman All-American Bowl where he was named a top performer by 247Sports.

