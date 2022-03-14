Noles News: Tournament bids, baseball takes down Wake Forest

Clink — a bat hits the clay. Yells that are no longer chores hailed throughout Truist Field and the last seconds of a Seminole victory over Wake Forest were gleaming. Spring football is here and aside from a knockout basketball loss — Florida State athletics have shined.

Football

Offers are on the table, there is a buzz around recruiting, and some standouts along the way.

Players and coaches have said that the improvement in the off-season and dedication from newcomers has been remarkable:

Baseball

A double header ended in victory as the Seminoles dropped the Deacons for the series finisher on Sunday (3-2.) They head down to Gainesville on Tuesday for a bout against the Gators.

Softball

“The pitching dominance and home run hitting edged the ‘Noles past Georgia Tech as they took their first conference series sweep with a final score of 3-2.”

Check out the Seminoles in Nashville on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wedenesday in Tuscaloosa at 7.

Other Sports

When life gives you hurdles — jump them: