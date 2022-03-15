Sunday afternoon, Elijah Davis was offered by the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Davis is a 6’4 300 pound interior defensive lineman from Wagener, SC.

The Class of 2023 prospect attends East Mississippi Community College and is currently unranked. Davis previously attended Wagener High School and had an 86 rating (3-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites considered him the 754th best player in the Class of 2021 (93rd best DL and 10th best player in South Carolina).

Davis already holds offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, Ole Miss Rebels, South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Virginia Tech Hokies, among others.

In his freshman season at East Mississippi, Davis had 25 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss. The assumption is he’ll have two seasons of eligibility.

