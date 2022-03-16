Noles News: Softball, baseball hit the diamond, football recruiting updates

Recruiting

2023 linebacker DeMarco Ward, an unranked prospect out of Duluth, Ga with offers from the Duke Blue Devils and Wake Forest Demon Deacons (amongst others), was offered a scholarship after speaking with head coach Mike Norvell:

True to it not New to it Go Noles! pic.twitter.com/C3PJJMWZES — Lamont Green (@lamontgreen45) March 15, 2022

For all things recruiting head on over to our transfer portal thread and our Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff.

Football

Spring football means hot take season — and we’ve got some extra spicy ones courtesy of our CoachAB, who breaks down three things he’s seen a week into practice.

The latest edition of FSU wide receiver Mycah Pittman’s spring practice vlog series is up:

A not-so-fun thread looking at the future of conference revenue in comparison to the big boys:

The difference in average payout between the SEC and ACC today is about $23M/year, which is a lot.



But by 2029, @NVGTInsights projects that margin to swell to $55M/year.



I’m not sure that isn’t conservative, actually.https://t.co/RXi7vFwaRa — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) March 15, 2022

Basketball

Florida State women’s basketball is set to kick off an NCAA Tournament run this Thursday, facing off against the Missouri State Bears — our Prince Akeem Joeffer’s got you covered on everything you need to know.

Baseball

FSU missed out on a chance for some pest control, with its midweek matchup vs. the Florida Gators being postponed to May 17. The two will face off in Jacksonville later this month on March 29.

That wasn’t the only action scheduled for the Seminoles this week — the No. 8 Seminoles are set to take on Bethune-Cookman today. We’ll have a preview publishing this morning.

Softball

New No. 2 Florida State Seminoles softball added another W to the win column Tuesday, taking down Lipscomb 5-3. Our softball extraordinaire Gwyn Rhodes has you covered on a recap, as well as a preview of today’s game vs. No. 4 Alabama set to publish this morning.

All Sports

The following are adapted from FSU press releases

The 2022 Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships begin on Wednesday, with the Florida State women’s swimming and diving team competing in the 200 medley relay as well as Nina Kucheran, Tania Quaglieri and Edith Jernstedt individually competiting in their own events.

Lauren Ryan (Australia) and Adriaan Wildschutt (South Africa) will be representing their own countries and the Florida State track and field program at the World Indoor Championships — Ryan and Wildschutt will each run the 3000m run.

For the second year in a row, the Florida State University College of Law Moot Court Team won first place at the UCLA School of Law Cybersecurity Moot Court Competition, which took place virtually on March 12.

Winning team members are third-year law students Jackson “Jack” Boudet, from Winter Park, Fla., and Nicholas “Niko” Athanas, from Marietta, Ga.

Researchers at the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering will help NASA develop the future of sustainable aviation as part of a five-year, $10 million project.