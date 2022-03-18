Football:
With FSU on Spring Break, the Triple Option’s latest episode is a mini-review of spring so far.
Episode 1 of The Climb is available now:
The CLIMB: Episode 1 is OUT NOW— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 17, 2022
: https://t.co/mJP66tUBWM#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/vaMTlIcaON
It will never happen a 64-team football tourney could be fun.
Clemson, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida. What do all four of those programs have in common? They’re all in the midst of a qb battle.
Other Sports:
Women’s Hoops fell in the first four to Missouri State last night:
FINAL: Missouri State 61 | FSU 50— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) March 18, 2022
It's been another memorable season. Thank you to our fans for all the support.#MarchMadness | #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/9UM6W3MetY
Another accolade for Trey Cunningham:
Is anyone surprised?— Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) March 17, 2022
Trey is named the South Region Track Athlete of the Year #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/sshmH7Xi9Y
SCHEDULE CHANGE— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 17, 2022
We will now be playing a doubleheader on Saturday with no game on Friday against Boston College.
The first game is scheduled to start at 12 PM on Saturday with game two of the doubleheader scheduled to start at 2:30 PM. #OneTribe https://t.co/XQWAC9vEIm
Cool dude alert pic.twitter.com/fveSGA3F3L— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 17, 2022
Next up for Florida State? NC State:
| NC State#Noles pic.twitter.com/I6pBOslXOs— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 17, 2022
Alumni:
Patrick Williams is close to returning to NBA action.
Scottie Barnes’ goals are quite lofty:
Scottie Barnes' long-term goals: “Hopefully, one day be in the Hall of Fame. Be an All-Star, be on an All-Defensive team and of course, this year try to win Rookie of the Year. Just trying to be recognized as one of the best players in the league.” https://t.co/rt8cF49Rj8 pic.twitter.com/9TGbmQNUMc— Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 16, 2022
Loading comments...