Football:

With FSU on Spring Break, the Triple Option’s latest episode is a mini-review of spring so far.

Episode 1 of The Climb is available now:

It will never happen a 64-team football tourney could be fun.

Clemson, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida. What do all four of those programs have in common? They’re all in the midst of a qb battle.

Other Sports:

Women’s Hoops fell in the first four to Missouri State last night:

FINAL: Missouri State 61 | FSU 50



It's been another memorable season. Thank you to our fans for all the support.#MarchMadness | #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/9UM6W3MetY — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) March 18, 2022

Another accolade for Trey Cunningham:

Is anyone surprised?



Trey is named the South Region Track Athlete of the Year #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/sshmH7Xi9Y — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) March 17, 2022

Schedule change for Softball:

SCHEDULE CHANGE



We will now be playing a doubleheader on Saturday with no game on Friday against Boston College.



The first game is scheduled to start at 12 PM on Saturday with game two of the doubleheader scheduled to start at 2:30 PM. #OneTribe https://t.co/XQWAC9vEIm — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 17, 2022

Cool dude alert pic.twitter.com/fveSGA3F3L — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 17, 2022

Next up for Florida State? NC State:

Alumni:

Patrick Williams is close to returning to NBA action.

Scottie Barnes’ goals are quite lofty: