Noles News: Softball stays undefeated, spring football approaches

Recruiting

Big names continue to announce their intentions to head up to Tallahassee as Florida State football’s spring season gets set to kick off:

See Y’all in Tally this weekend pic.twitter.com/D6VqmX1eXi — Lamont Green (@lamontgreen45) March 1, 2022

I will be at FSU this weekend — Darron Reed (@DarronReed45) March 1, 2022

FSU this weekend , we Turnt Saturday pic.twitter.com/KRiGylBCYn — santana fleming (@6Takemdeep) March 1, 2022

Football

Florida State inches closer and closer to the start of spring football — Saturday not only is a big recruiting day, but also the first day of practice. We’ll be live from the Moore and IFP to keep you updated on all the biggest happenings of the day.

We’ve broken down each of the FSU position groups, wrapping up today with linebackers, and now the Triple Option team is supplementing those previews by diving into the film — first up, quarterbacks.

Former Lafayette College head coach John Garrett, who has an extensive resume that includes stops in the NFL and at the college level for the past 27 years, has been hired as the director of scouting for the offense for Florida State.

Blessed to be an @NFLLegends mentor for the 2022 Running Back group at the #NFLCombine in Indianapolis this week.



It's nice to be able to be a resource and help them through the process!#dunndidit #dunndeal #NFL #mentorship #nfllegends #brotherhood pic.twitter.com/fpHQMjiW8D — Warrick Dunn (@WarrickDunn) March 2, 2022

Basketball

FSU men’s hoops, just days after Matthew Cleveland entered his names in the illustrious company of those who have contributed a buzzer-beating win to the Seminoles, is set to take on Notre Dame tonight.

Meanwhile, the women’s basketball team wrapped up its regular season with a win vs. Pitt and is gearing for the ACC Tournament, where’ll they’ll open play with Boston College this Thursday.

Morgan Jones (All-ACC First Team), O’Mariah Gordon (Freshman Team) and Makayla Timpson (Freshman Team) all earned conference honors.

Baseball

Perfect Game USA named Florida State Seminoles baseball pitcher Parker Messick as its Pitcher of the Week, writing, “Messick tossed about as close to a perfect game over seven innings as one could get, to the tune of seven shutout with 13 strikeouts and no walks. He allowed just one hit and one hit batter as he was in complete control of his full arsenal. Similar to Parada, Messick is near the top of the sport at his position and this efficient masterpiece is another in a long resume that Messick will have when his college career is done.”

Another week, another non-conference mid-week loss for FSU baseball, this time an extra-innings loss to the Mercer Bears.

Don’t cry because it’s over — smile because it happened. Our young prodigy Brett Nevitt is switching sides, heading over to 247Sports to bring his coverage there. His podcast, Sunday Golds, will continue to be put and published, for those curious.

Some personal news before tonight’s game. I’m really excited to be joining the awesome team over at @Noles247 to cover baseball, football, and basketball. Extremely grateful for the opportunities @TomahawkNation provided me over the last 2.5 years and the friends I made there. — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) March 1, 2022

Softball

No. 3 FSU softball (16-0) continues to dominate early in the season, staying undefeated after notching an 8-1 win over FAMU.

Coffee walks & Ice Cream parties … Team 39 pic.twitter.com/gLmM5r2bVU — Lonni Alameda (@Coach_Alameda) March 2, 2022

In addition, Florida State pitcher Kathryn Sandercock was named ACC Pitcher of the Week for the second straight week after going 3-0 last week with a save in four appearances.

All Sports

Seven Florida State track and field athletes — Trey Cunningham (60m Hurdles), Isaac Grimes (Long Jump), Ahmed Muhumed (5000m Run), Don’drea Swint (60m Dash), Adriaan Wildschutt (5000m Run), Edidiong Odiong (60m Dash) and Lauren Ryan (3000m Run) — have qualified for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham.

Moving up at the right time⬆️



The men and women both post their highest rankings of the season #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/1qq9Z7YQlk — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) March 1, 2022

Golfweek named Florida State senior Amelia Williamson as its Collegiate Performer of the Week after shehe w won the Florida State Match-Up with a 7-under 209 on 54 holes.

The Florida State men’s golf team finished third at the Cabo Collegiate Invitational, shooting 29-under (272-278-273).

Florida State track and field star Trey Cunningham was named the USTFCCCA Men’s National Athlete of the Week on Tuesday — the first FSU track athlete to earn the award.