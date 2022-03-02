Noles News: Softball stays undefeated, spring football approaches

Recruiting
Big names continue to announce their intentions to head up to Tallahassee as Florida State football’s spring season gets set to kick off:
I will be attending FSU March 6th #GoNoles @Coach_Norvell @RyanBartow @Coach_MWoodson— Chris Ewald Jr (@ChrisEwaldjr) March 2, 2022
See Y’all in Tally this weekend pic.twitter.com/D6VqmX1eXi— Lamont Green (@lamontgreen45) March 1, 2022
I will be at FSU this weekend— Darron Reed (@DarronReed45) March 1, 2022
FSU this weekend , we Turnt Saturday pic.twitter.com/KRiGylBCYn— santana fleming (@6Takemdeep) March 1, 2022
I will be at FSU March 5th-6th #GoNoles @FSU_Recruiting @Coach_MWoodson @TomahawkNation @CoachGLemonier— Donavan Philord (@PhilordsIsland1) March 1, 2022
For all things recruiting head on over to our transfer portal thread and our Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff.
Football
Florida State inches closer and closer to the start of spring football — Saturday not only is a big recruiting day, but also the first day of practice. We’ll be live from the Moore and IFP to keep you updated on all the biggest happenings of the day.
We’ve broken down each of the FSU position groups, wrapping up today with linebackers, and now the Triple Option team is supplementing those previews by diving into the film — first up, quarterbacks.
#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/rrqEqK115Z— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 1, 2022
Photoshoot season is back #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/7dX29RzZBp— Zach Hamman (@ZachHamman) March 2, 2022
Former Lafayette College head coach John Garrett, who has an extensive resume that includes stops in the NFL and at the college level for the past 27 years, has been hired as the director of scouting for the offense for Florida State.
Blessed to be an @NFLLegends mentor for the 2022 Running Back group at the #NFLCombine in Indianapolis this week.— Warrick Dunn (@WarrickDunn) March 2, 2022
It's nice to be able to be a resource and help them through the process!#dunndidit #dunndeal #NFL #mentorship #nfllegends #brotherhood pic.twitter.com/fpHQMjiW8D
Basketball
FSU men’s hoops, just days after Matthew Cleveland entered his names in the illustrious company of those who have contributed a buzzer-beating win to the Seminoles, is set to take on Notre Dame tonight.
: Watch Matthew & Harrison on @accnetwork #PackerAndDurham without cracking a smile #NewBlood pic.twitter.com/0ImkuVFlRL— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) March 1, 2022
Meanwhile, the women’s basketball team wrapped up its regular season with a win vs. Pitt and is gearing for the ACC Tournament, where’ll they’ll open play with Boston College this Thursday.
Morgan Jones (All-ACC First Team), O’Mariah Gordon (Freshman Team) and Makayla Timpson (Freshman Team) all earned conference honors.
Baseball
Perfect Game USA named Florida State Seminoles baseball pitcher Parker Messick as its Pitcher of the Week, writing, “Messick tossed about as close to a perfect game over seven innings as one could get, to the tune of seven shutout with 13 strikeouts and no walks. He allowed just one hit and one hit batter as he was in complete control of his full arsenal. Similar to Parada, Messick is near the top of the sport at his position and this efficient masterpiece is another in a long resume that Messick will have when his college career is done.”
Another week, another non-conference mid-week loss for FSU baseball, this time an extra-innings loss to the Mercer Bears.
Don’t cry because it’s over — smile because it happened. Our young prodigy Brett Nevitt is switching sides, heading over to 247Sports to bring his coverage there. His podcast, Sunday Golds, will continue to be put and published, for those curious.
Some personal news before tonight’s game. I’m really excited to be joining the awesome team over at @Noles247 to cover baseball, football, and basketball. Extremely grateful for the opportunities @TomahawkNation provided me over the last 2.5 years and the friends I made there.— Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) March 1, 2022
Softball
No. 3 FSU softball (16-0) continues to dominate early in the season, staying undefeated after notching an 8-1 win over FAMU.
Coffee walks & Ice Cream parties … Team 39 pic.twitter.com/gLmM5r2bVU— Lonni Alameda (@Coach_Alameda) March 2, 2022
In addition, Florida State pitcher Kathryn Sandercock was named ACC Pitcher of the Week for the second straight week after going 3-0 last week with a save in four appearances.
All Sports
Seven Florida State track and field athletes — Trey Cunningham (60m Hurdles), Isaac Grimes (Long Jump), Ahmed Muhumed (5000m Run), Don’drea Swint (60m Dash), Adriaan Wildschutt (5000m Run), Edidiong Odiong (60m Dash) and Lauren Ryan (3000m Run) — have qualified for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham.
Moving up at the right time⬆️— Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) March 1, 2022
The men and women both post their highest rankings of the season #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/1qq9Z7YQlk
Golfweek named Florida State senior Amelia Williamson as its Collegiate Performer of the Week after shehe w won the Florida State Match-Up with a 7-under 209 on 54 holes.
The Florida State men’s golf team finished third at the Cabo Collegiate Invitational, shooting 29-under (272-278-273).
Florida State track and field star Trey Cunningham was named the USTFCCCA Men’s National Athlete of the Week on Tuesday — the first FSU track athlete to earn the award.
