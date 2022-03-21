Noles News: FSU football legend set to retire, baseball and softball claim the weekend

FLORIDA STATE — A series of well, series, were won by baseball and softball over the weekend along with one of FSU’s beloved Gene Deckerhoff announcing his retirement, and football’s locker room got an upgrade.

Football

Long-time Seminole announcer Gene Deckerhoff announced that he would be retiring following his broadcast of this year's spring game and he will be sorely missed.

Good news for Saints fans as the former FSU national champion is expected to be back in play after suffering a devastating injury last season:

Report: Jameis Winston "back in play" for Saints. https://t.co/WVzvQck6OH — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 18, 2022

The football locker room got a serious upgrade which has been in the works for quite some time and it seemed to have the team excited:

A look at the hardware in the new #FSU locker room via Ja’Khi Douglas (@youngg_baller) and @AmariGainer on IG pic.twitter.com/W3kotJpLSI — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) March 20, 2022

Recruiting

There was a pretty big recruiting weekend that went down with lots of blue-chip talent stopping by including 2023 John Paul II Catholic 4-star defensive back Makari Vickers. The full scoop can and more can be found over in the latest edition of our recruiting thread:

Baseball

FSU won the series over the NC State Wolfpack 5-6 after losing the first game of the series 15-4:

The next game will be this Tuesday against UCF in Tallahassee.

Softball

To add to the win column in spring the softball team took down Boston College in both games to seal the series:

The next game will be on Wednesday at Troy.

We are taking a 4-0 lead into the fifth inning! #OneTribe



: ACCNX pic.twitter.com/Zw8xMtVzAa — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 20, 2022

All Sports

No. 28 Florida State Men’s Golf joins a 17-team field that includes Houston, Rice, Abilene Christian, Arkansas State, Baylor, Florida State, Georgia State, Lamar, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Mississippi State, New Mexico State, North Texas, Sam Houston State, Texas State, ULM and UTSA at the All-American Intercollegiate held March 21-22 at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.

Florida State women’s tennis team (8-7, 2-5 ACC) earned a hard-fought 4-3 victory over Virginia Tech on the road on Sunday.

No. 34 Florida State men’s tennis team (11-6, 2-4) fell 4-3 at No. 47 Louisville (13-5, 5-1) on Sunday, though earned a hard-fought 4-2 victory over No. 23 Notre Dame (12-6, 3-2) Friday in South Bend.

The Florida State women’s swimming and diving team closed out the 2021-22 season by setting the school record in the 400 free relay at the NCAA Championships at the McAuley Aquatics Center — Zsofia Kurdi, Tania Quaglieri, Gloria Muzito and Rebecca Moynihan turned in a time of 3:15.70.

Florida State track and field team wrapped up its first weekend of outdoor competition, with five runners taking home individual titles.

The fourth-ranked Florida State Seminoles beach volleyball team (12-3) won two top-20 matches against No. 20 Tulane and No. 15 South Carolina.