Noles News: FSU football back at it, baseball blows out UCF

I had a great time at Florida State University thank you for the hospitality. Hope to be back soon!!@Coach_Norvell @Coach_Tokarz @ChuckCantor — Tramell Jones Jr. (@TramellJonesJr) March 23, 2022

2025 wide receiver Jamie Ffrench, with offers from the Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes and West Virginia Mountaineers amongst others, now has an FSU offer

2024 defensive line prospect Dylan Stewart adds an FSU offer to a list that includes the Alabama Crimson Tide, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Texas A&M Aggies, USC Trojans, Ohio State Buckeyes and more:

Had to come out and see @FSUFootball go through their spring practice in the afternoon. Big shout out too @coreyfuller4 @RyanBartow @Coach_Tokarz and the boss man @Coach_Norvell thank you for welcoming the Red Knights!! pic.twitter.com/e59L5LPtwA — Red Knight Football (@NFMHS_Football) March 22, 2022

Football

FSU made its return to the Al Dunlap Practice Facility on Tuesday, its first day back out on the practice field since returning from spring break. Check out head coach Mike Norvell’s post-practice interview, as well as defensive tackle Dennis Briggs and running back Treshaun Ward’s, along with sights and sounds from the day.

Norvell confirmed that wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. was injured in a severe car wreck and will be missing an “extended period of time.”

brb watching Peter Warrick @FSUFootball highlights on repeatpic.twitter.com/LRG2P7ZRdx — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 22, 2022

Putting the shoulder pads in the lockers for the first time. THANK YOU to all who made this possible! GO NOLES pic.twitter.com/NnoWb5fb7W — Seminoles Equipment (@SeminolesEQ) March 22, 2022

Saints’ QB Jameis Winston, who tore his ACL on Halloween and reached agreement yesterday on a two-year deal with New Orleans, is expected to be ready for training camp this summer “if everything continues to go smoothly with his rehab”, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2022

FSU announced its participants for its Pro Day — quarterback McKenzie Milton, offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor, tight end Jordan Wilson, defensive tackle Keir Thomas, linebacker DeCalon Brooks, cornerback Meiko Dotson Jr., wide receiver Andrew Parchment, linebacker Emmett Rice, running back Jashaun Corbin, and defensive end Jermaine Johnson.

Basketball

Announced on Monday, FSU women’s basketball head coach Sue Semrau is stepping away from the game — our Prince Akeem Joeffer takes a look back at how she helped transform the Seminoles’ program.

She said it

She meant it

She ✅



The vision that @CoachSueFSU had for our program back in 1997 has been realized #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/ZiT0oS8nZy — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) March 22, 2022

The Chicago Bulls are now 5-1 in games where Patrick Williams plays.



In those 6 games, the Bulls have the best defensive rating in the NBA (102.3), and the best net rating (9.1%). pic.twitter.com/37DIFhttRt — BullsMuse (@bullsmuse) March 22, 2022

Gold looks good on ya, Coach. pic.twitter.com/ohd6ZUBBrb — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 22, 2022

Baseball

A huge midweek win for Florida State, as the Seminoles’ bats came alive in a blowout victory against the UCF Knights. Today’s matchup vs. the Knights has been canceled due to weather.

Carol Martin, wife of legendary FSU baseball coach Mike Martin, is back home after 3 days in the hospital after she suffered a medical emergency (TIA/ministroke) at Saturday's home game. She’s feeling much better and said she’s not suffering from any lingering effects. — Jim Henry﮷ (@JimHenryTALLY) March 22, 2022

WEEK 5 NCAA DIVISION 1 LEAGUE LEADERS - STRIKEOUTS pic.twitter.com/U0qfwOR8F5 — Baseball Authority (@BsblAuthority) March 22, 2022

Softball

No. 2 FSU softball makes it return back to the diamond today, taking a break from ACC action with some non-conference road action — our Gwyn Rhodes will have a full breakdown publishing this AM.

Congrats to @sydneysherrilll for becoming the 10th Seminole to record 250 career hits this past weekend! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/AACuNvGtnV — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 22, 2022

All Sports

Florida State Men’s Golf picked up its second win of the spring season as it won the All-American Intercollegiate held at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.

The 2022 Men’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships will begin on Wednesday night, with the 23rd-ranked Seminoles will compete in the 200 medley relay at 6 p.m., followed by the 800 free relay.

.@TheAnnikaAward nominee Beatrice Wallin, who will lead the @seminoles in the @ClemsonWGolf Invitational starting Friday, will be a special guest on the #PackerAndDurham show on the @accnetwork on Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. #FSU pic.twitter.com/n3iiw37oIQ — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) March 22, 2022

Florida State sprinter Amir Willis was named the ACC Men’s Co-Track Performer of the Week after an impressive showing at the Hurricane Invitational in Miami, where he ran a personal best in the 100m dash with a time of 10.25.

Florida State indoor volleyball head coach Chris Poole has announced the addition of Associate Head Coach Lindsay Allman to the Seminole program.

Florida State University College of Law’s Black Law Students Association (FSU BLSA) won first place in the national Constance Baker Motley Mock Trial Competition.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has designated Florida State University a member of its “Green Power Partnership,” in acknowledgment of the university’s commitment to using clean energy.