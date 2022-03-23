 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: FSU football back at it, baseball blows out UCF

All the latest updates in Florida State Seminoles athletics

By Perry Kostidakis

Recruiting

For all things recruiting head on over to our transfer portal thread and our Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff.

2025 wide receiver Jamie Ffrench, with offers from the Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes and West Virginia Mountaineers amongst others, now has an FSU offer

2024 defensive line prospect Dylan Stewart adds an FSU offer to a list that includes the Alabama Crimson Tide, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Texas A&M Aggies, USC Trojans, Ohio State Buckeyes and more:

Football

FSU made its return to the Al Dunlap Practice Facility on Tuesday, its first day back out on the practice field since returning from spring break. Check out head coach Mike Norvell’s post-practice interview, as well as defensive tackle Dennis Briggs and running back Treshaun Ward’s, along with sights and sounds from the day.

Norvell confirmed that wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. was injured in a severe car wreck and will be missing an “extended period of time.”

FSU announced its participants for its Pro Day — quarterback McKenzie Milton, offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor, tight end Jordan Wilson, defensive tackle Keir Thomas, linebacker DeCalon Brooks, cornerback Meiko Dotson Jr., wide receiver Andrew Parchment, linebacker Emmett Rice, running back Jashaun Corbin, and defensive end Jermaine Johnson.

Basketball

Announced on Monday, FSU women’s basketball head coach Sue Semrau is stepping away from the game — our Prince Akeem Joeffer takes a look back at how she helped transform the Seminoles’ program.

Baseball

A huge midweek win for Florida State, as the Seminoles’ bats came alive in a blowout victory against the UCF Knights. Today’s matchup vs. the Knights has been canceled due to weather.

Softball

No. 2 FSU softball makes it return back to the diamond today, taking a break from ACC action with some non-conference road action — our Gwyn Rhodes will have a full breakdown publishing this AM.

All Sports

Florida State Men’s Golf picked up its second win of the spring season as it won the All-American Intercollegiate held at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.

The 2022 Men’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships will begin on Wednesday night, with the 23rd-ranked Seminoles will compete in the 200 medley relay at 6 p.m., followed by the 800 free relay.

Florida State sprinter Amir Willis was named the ACC Men’s Co-Track Performer of the Week after an impressive showing at the Hurricane Invitational in Miami, where he ran a personal best in the 100m dash with a time of 10.25.

Florida State indoor volleyball head coach Chris Poole has announced the addition of Associate Head Coach Lindsay Allman to the Seminole program.

Florida State University College of Law’s Black Law Students Association (FSU BLSA) won first place in the national Constance Baker Motley Mock Trial Competition.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has designated Florida State University a member of its “Green Power Partnership,” in acknowledgment of the university’s commitment to using clean energy.

