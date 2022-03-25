Football:

The first scrimmage of the spring happens tomorrow; the first real measuring stick of progress.

Jarvis Brownlee announced that he’s entering the portal; an FSU Spokesperson confirmed that he’s no longer with the program.

Coach Norvell spoke about improvements in the spring, Jarvis Brownlee’s decision and more.

FSU’s running back room is the topic of discussion on yesterday’s Triple Option podcast.

If you’re in town this weekend you have a chance to meet Jordan Travis:

Excited to partner with @walk_ons in Tallahassee for a meet & greet this Sunday, March 27th from 2pm-4pm. Looking forward to seeing everyone out there! A percentage of proceeds from all food & beverage sold at the location from 2pm-4pm will be donated to @bigmanbigheart_

#NIL pic.twitter.com/dAEAhDMbIN — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) March 24, 2022

Other Sports:

Stealing is not okay; unless it’s on a softball field of course:

Conference play continues against Duke this weekend; all games will be on the ACC Network:

We're back at home this weekend for a series against @DukeBASE





Fri - 7pm - ACC Network

Sat - 2pm - ACCNX

Sun - 1pm - ACCNXhttps://t.co/VfwSVj3VKj — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 24, 2022

Congratulations to Trey Cunningham:

✨Your 2022 Men's Indoor Track Performer of the Year✨



Trey. Cunningham.#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/HCvkRYrhit — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) March 24, 2022

Alumni:

Congratulations to Quincy: