Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU gets ready for the first scrimmage of the Spring

Softball takes on FIU in a doubleheader; Baseball takes on Duke

By LastNoleofKrypton
FSU Football-Twitter Account

Football:

The first scrimmage of the spring happens tomorrow; the first real measuring stick of progress.

Jarvis Brownlee announced that he’s entering the portal; an FSU Spokesperson confirmed that he’s no longer with the program.

Coach Norvell spoke about improvements in the spring, Jarvis Brownlee’s decision and more.

FSU’s running back room is the topic of discussion on yesterday’s Triple Option podcast.

If you’re in town this weekend you have a chance to meet Jordan Travis:

Other Sports:

Stealing is not okay; unless it’s on a softball field of course:

Conference play continues against Duke this weekend; all games will be on the ACC Network:

Congratulations to Trey Cunningham:

Alumni:

Congratulations to Quincy:

