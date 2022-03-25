Football:
The first scrimmage of the spring happens tomorrow; the first real measuring stick of progress.
Today’s post-practice interviews featuring @Coach_Norvell & @AmariGainer https://t.co/0s5WeN4PCp#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/GRKXaRygnp— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 25, 2022
Jarvis Brownlee announced that he’s entering the portal; an FSU Spokesperson confirmed that he’s no longer with the program.
Coach Norvell spoke about improvements in the spring, Jarvis Brownlee’s decision and more.
FSU’s running back room is the topic of discussion on yesterday’s Triple Option podcast.
If you’re in town this weekend you have a chance to meet Jordan Travis:
Excited to partner with @walk_ons in Tallahassee for a meet & greet this Sunday, March 27th from 2pm-4pm. Looking forward to seeing everyone out there! A percentage of proceeds from all food & beverage sold at the location from 2pm-4pm will be donated to @bigmanbigheart_— Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) March 24, 2022
#NIL pic.twitter.com/dAEAhDMbIN
Other Sports:
Stealing is not okay; unless it’s on a softball field of course:
Come steal second with @krystinah_11! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/cbtLmL5LEb— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 24, 2022
Conference play continues against Duke this weekend; all games will be on the ACC Network:
We're back at home this weekend for a series against @DukeBASE— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 24, 2022
Fri - 7pm - ACC Network
Sat - 2pm - ACCNX
Sun - 1pm - ACCNXhttps://t.co/VfwSVj3VKj
Congratulations to Trey Cunningham:
✨Your 2022 Men's Indoor Track Performer of the Year✨— Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) March 24, 2022
Trey. Cunningham.#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/HCvkRYrhit
Alumni:
Congratulations to Quincy:
2021 Frontier League MVP, Quincy Nieporte, has signed with the Detroit Tigers! We wish you all the best Quincy! #bigtimeboomer— Schaumburg Boomers (@boomersbaseball) March 24, 2022
Full story on our website. https://t.co/2wucj11vDM pic.twitter.com/PG0FVPP87l
