Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football program got a Saturday surprise, with 2024 quarterback Luke Kromenhoek pledging to play for FSU in a video posted by quarterback trainer Denny Thompson:

Norvell followed soon thereafter with his confirmation tweet:

Great day to be a Florida State Seminole! #Tribe24 with a great addition coming to the #NoleFamily excited for the future! #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/37gFwcoUgT — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) March 26, 2022

Kromenhoek, who holds offers from the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and UCF Knights, received his first collegiate offer from Florida State in June 2021, following a strong performance at Florida State football camp that impressed the coaching staff.

“I didn't expect to get an offer like that this soon,” Kromenhoek, who plays at Benedictine Military School in Savannah, said at the time. “I’ve been going to a few camps just to get my name out there. When I got the offer, I was just amazed and dumbfounded. It was a dream come true and I’m super happy.”

Kromenhoek joins a 2024 recruiting class that currently includes five-star athlete Kameron Davis, four-star safety Jordan Pride, and legacy wide receiver Camdon Frier.

Tomahawk Nation caught up with the signal-caller shortly after he committed, and he detailed the process and what it means to him:

I talked with my family and coaches, and I decided that Tally was a place for me to be. I love the coaching staff and where this program is heading in the future. I’m just really excited to be a Nole. The fans are amazing, and the history is rich. It’s a dream come true. I’m super happy to be committed there, and I’m ready to get to work.

