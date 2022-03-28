Noles News: A weekend of FSU wins, football’s first scrimmage of spring

TALLAHASSEE — An exciting weekend in Florida State athletics — a pair of softball wins over FIU, baseball secures a series win vs. the Duke Blue Devils, a 2024 Savannah, GA quarterback commits, and the first football scrimmage of spring draws praise and more expectations from the coaching staff.

Football

The first scrimmage following a series of practices concluded on Saturday and cleats in the turf seemed to have done the team well inside of Doak Campbell Stadium.

Former players are preparing for Pro Day on Tuesday while the next open practice for the football squad will follow at 4 p.m.

Spirits are high for Winston Wright Jr. after a devastating car crash that will likely see him miss the spring. Head coach Mike Norvell addressed the issue last Tuesday saying he expects Wright to miss an “extended period” of time.

Mann these couple of days have been hard, couldn’t have made it without God and My Family, God do everything for a reason, When I get back I promise you I’m gonna be even better than I was b4!! Minor setback, for a Major comeback!! #GodsPlan #DaChosen1⭐️ — Winston “Champ” Wright Jr. (@showtimejet) March 25, 2022

Recruiting

Class of 2024 quarterback Luke Kromenhoek committed to Florida State on Sunday. Kromenhoek was offered last June by the ‘Noles and announced his commitment via Twitter.

For anything recruiting-related make sure you head over to the Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting Thread #2 to chat with the experts, chat with our community, ask questions, and get in the know.

Baseball

After a promising and dominant debut to the series, FSU fell to Duke 11-4 breaking a four-game winning streak. The 7th ranked ‘Noles handled the Blue Devils in the previous two match-ups but lost their last on Sunday.

Softball

3rd ranked FSU softball traveled down to Miami to face the FIU Panthers and came home victorious. Their first game was a shut-out 7-0 and game two ended with the ‘Noles only giving up one run for the victory, 6-1.

The team also had a chance to stop by Big Cypress to visit the Seminole tribe:

Thank you to the Seminole Tribe for hosting us this afternoon at Big Cypress! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/hhgZz0gLxR — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 25, 2022

FSU will continue on the road with a trip to Jacksonville on Wednesday, March 30th, and face off against UNF and Jacksonville in a doubleheader at 3 p.m.

All Sports

An associate head coach for volleyball was announced earlier in the week and a few new signees followed:

The grows!



Let's welcome our 3️⃣ new signees in Emily Ryan, Andjelija Draskovic and Greta Gelumbickas! #OneTribe



https://t.co/vF6hTXYSKj pic.twitter.com/7HOVNMsKRY — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) March 24, 2022

Bring a water bottle and show your support for Autism and FSU soccer by attending the 5th annual Kickin’ it for Autism event on April 3rd.

Sign up now for the 5th annual ' sponsored by CARD and @FSUSoccer!

https://t.co/dBi4HQdaNT pic.twitter.com/KWw1Cr2yXv — FSU College of Medicine (@FSUCoM) March 25, 2022

Women’s tennis won 1-0 against Duke:

And a couple of bests in track and field: