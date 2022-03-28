Noles News: A weekend of FSU wins, football’s first scrimmage of spring

TALLAHASSEE — An exciting weekend in Florida State athletics — a pair of softball wins over FIU, baseball secures a series win vs. the Duke Blue Devils, a 2024 Savannah, GA quarterback commits, and the first football scrimmage of spring draws praise and more expectations from the coaching staff.
Football
The first scrimmage following a series of practices concluded on Saturday and cleats in the turf seemed to have done the team well inside of Doak Campbell Stadium.
A few sights and sounds from yesterday’s scrimmage#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/r65AcuaS01— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 27, 2022
Former players are preparing for Pro Day on Tuesday while the next open practice for the football squad will follow at 4 p.m.
Spirits are high for Winston Wright Jr. after a devastating car crash that will likely see him miss the spring. Head coach Mike Norvell addressed the issue last Tuesday saying he expects Wright to miss an “extended period” of time.
Mann these couple of days have been hard, couldn’t have made it without God and My Family, God do everything for a reason, When I get back I promise you I’m gonna be even better than I was b4!! Minor setback, for a Major comeback!! #GodsPlan #DaChosen1⭐️— Winston “Champ” Wright Jr. (@showtimejet) March 25, 2022
Recruiting
Class of 2024 quarterback Luke Kromenhoek committed to Florida State on Sunday. Kromenhoek was offered last June by the ‘Noles and announced his commitment via Twitter.
For anything recruiting-related make sure you head over to the Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting Thread #2 to chat with the experts, chat with our community, ask questions, and get in the know.
Baseball
After a promising and dominant debut to the series, FSU fell to Duke 11-4 breaking a four-game winning streak. The 7th ranked ‘Noles handled the Blue Devils in the previous two match-ups but lost their last on Sunday.
Softball
3rd ranked FSU softball traveled down to Miami to face the FIU Panthers and came home victorious. Their first game was a shut-out 7-0 and game two ended with the ‘Noles only giving up one run for the victory, 6-1.
The team also had a chance to stop by Big Cypress to visit the Seminole tribe:
Thank you to the Seminole Tribe for hosting us this afternoon at Big Cypress! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/hhgZz0gLxR— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 25, 2022
FSU will continue on the road with a trip to Jacksonville on Wednesday, March 30th, and face off against UNF and Jacksonville in a doubleheader at 3 p.m.
All Sports
An associate head coach for volleyball was announced earlier in the week and a few new signees followed:
We're thrilled to announce our Associate Head Coach!— FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) March 22, 2022
Let's welcome @CoachLindsayA and her wonderful family to our #NoleFamily
https://t.co/cqbSQQCzy6#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/d73li1GCFQ
The grows!— FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) March 24, 2022
Let's welcome our 3️⃣ new signees in Emily Ryan, Andjelija Draskovic and Greta Gelumbickas! #OneTribe
https://t.co/vF6hTXYSKj pic.twitter.com/7HOVNMsKRY
Bring a water bottle and show your support for Autism and FSU soccer by attending the 5th annual Kickin’ it for Autism event on April 3rd.
Sign up now for the 5th annual ' sponsored by CARD and @FSUSoccer!— FSU College of Medicine (@FSUCoM) March 25, 2022
https://t.co/dBi4HQdaNT pic.twitter.com/KWw1Cr2yXv
Women’s tennis won 1-0 against Duke:
DOUBLES WIN pic.twitter.com/RkHiCHkTmI— FSU Women's Tennis (@FSU_WTennis) March 25, 2022
And a couple of bests in track and field:
Over in Raleigh, both Caitlin Wilkey and Silas Griffith posted personal bests tonight at the Raleigh Relays.— Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) March 26, 2022
Wilkey posted a time of 16:38.54 in the 5000m run while Griffith clocked in at 29:26.10 #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/TMV1l5Pr7P
