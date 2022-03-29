Florida State of Recruiting: #Tribe23 Quarterbacks

A new recruiting cycle brings the return of the Florida State of Recruiting position breakdowns! Mike Norvell and his staff have hosted plenty of prospects on campus this spring, and we’re here to tell you who’s committed, the top targets at this moment, and names to know and follow as we get closer to the 2022 football season.

This is meant to be a breakdown of each position at this moment in time, and we’ll be sure to revisit these articles again in the summer and fall as we approach another national signing period.

First up: the quarterbacks. FSU holds one commitment and could take a second prospect, depending on attrition at the position and what comes available in the transfer portal.

Committed

4-star Chris Parson (6’0”, 190): Parson is currently ranked as the 305th best player nationally by 247 Composite (17th best QB, 7th best player in Tennessee). He started his prep career in Texas before moving to Tennessee, where he leads Ravenwood High School. Parson committed to FSU in July of 2021 and is related to FSU legend Terrell Buckley. In an interview with Tomahawk Nation, Parson stated, “It’s kind of hard for teams to game plan against me. Whatever they give me, I take advantage of it. I can sit back in the pocket and deliver the ball, but I can also extend plays with my legs.”

Parson is considered the bell cow of FSU’s recruiting class and has visited campus numerous times, making sure to recruit other targets each time. He has a charismatic personality and should continue to be a regular on campus. Parson, who has consistently referred to FSU as his “dream school”, is scheduled to be an early enrollee after he signs in the December Early Signing Period.

Targets

3-star Brock Glenn (6’2”, 195): Glenn is currently ranked as the 503rd best player in the nation (24th best QB and 17th best player in Tennessee), playing for the Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, TN. He holds 26 offers and is currently favoring the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and Missouri Tigers.

FSU has yet to offer Glenn, but recently hosted him on campus for a visit. Glenn loved everything he saw and connected well with Norvell and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz. While the coaches were straight up about the quarterback situation for Tribe ‘23, if they decide to take another prep QB this cycle, or if Parson decommits, look for the staff to turn up the heat on Glenn. This recruitment could be a long game move, so while the staff will certainly keep up with him, don’t be surprised if Glenn commits elsewhere.

5-star Dante Moore (6’2”, 195): Moore, who attends MLK High School in Detroit, is currently ranked as the 6th best player in the nation (3rd best QB and the best player in Michigan). He claims over 40 offers and is being recruited by every big name in college football (and probably the Detroit Lions, too).

Moore is a total stud and has been a starter since he was a freshman, leading Detroit King to the state championship last season. I included him here because he recently visited FSU as part of a group tour and had nice things to say about the campus, coaches, and program. That said, FSU is probably not a serious contender to land his services.

Other names worth monitoring

4-star Avery Johnson (6’2”, 170, from Maize, KS)

4-star Marcus Stokes (6’2”, 185, from Ponte Vedra Beach, FL)

Unranked Tyler Jefferson (6’2”, 225, from Hawthorne, FL)

Stay tuned to Tomahawk Nation, because this list is sure to evolve in the coming months as the coaches work to build Tribe ‘23. Check out the latest Recruiting Thread for more discussion and feel free to drop questions or names of anyone we may have missed in the comments!