With February officially in the books and the 2022 national signing class in the rearview mirror, Mike Norvell and his staff are ready to ramp up their pursuit of #Tribe23 prospects with a huge weekend.

This Saturday, March 5th, the Florida State Seminoles are hosting their first junior day of the 2023 calendar year. FSU is set to host over 40 recruits for their Elite Junior Day. On this episode of the Florida State of Recruiting Podcast, the Three Stars will break down the players that will be in town and which names to know among all the stars.

FSU this weekend , we Turnt Saturday pic.twitter.com/KRiGylBCYn — santana fleming (@6Takemdeep) March 1, 2022

Back at the crib this weekend Excited to get back to Tallahassee! https://t.co/u25DhkflXH — (@C_Parson2) February 28, 2022

