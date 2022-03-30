Noles News: Legend leaves FSU, new coaching hire, Pro Day, football practice

Recruiting

Who are the names you need to know at quarterback for the 2023 recruiting class? Is Florida State planning on taking a second quarterback in addition to Chris Parson? Our NoleThruandThru breaks down the gunslingers of note in the first entry of his Florida State of Recruiting series.

Speaking of Parson, here’s him networking with the No. 1 player in the class of 2023, cornerback Desmond Ricks out of IMG Academy — who just so happens to be predicted as an FSU lean:

Doing things little me never knew he would do. I owe you an apology..❤️ Top 7!! pic.twitter.com/OdGDsp9o3x — WILL NORMAN (@WThrill3) March 29, 2022

Football

FSU held its 2022 Pro Day yesterday, featuring appearances from all 32 NFL teams and workouts from quarterback McKenzie Milton, running back Jashaun Corbin, tight end Jordan Wilson, wide receiver Andrew Parchment, linebackers DeCalon Brooks and Emmett Rice, defensive end Jermaine Johnson II, offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor, defensive lineman Keir Thomas, and defensive back Meiko Dotson.

Extremely grateful for the opportunity we had today! Felt amazing being along side my brothers one last time! Thank you FSU, and THANK YOU GOD ❤️ — Jashaun Corbin (@Jashaun06) March 29, 2022

Hours after Pro Day, FSU football returned to the practice field for the first time since Saturday’s scrimmage. Check out sights and sounds from practice, and hear from head coach Mike Norvell as well as linebacker Tatum Bethune, wide receiver Mycah Pittman, and running back CJ Campbell.

Running back Corey Wren, who had primarily contributed on special teams for the Seminoles, has entered the transfer portal.

Coming soon my new HOF Cookbook, pre orders start in june only 3600 will be printed pic.twitter.com/oyN91Es4QE — leroy butler (@leap36) March 30, 2022

Basketball

Florida State Seminoles women’s basketball officially has its new head coach — Brooke Wyckoff, who played for FSU before a WNBA career and led the Seminoles to the NCAA Tournament in a year as interim coach — “It is hard to put into words what a humbling honor it is to be the next head coach at Florida State... It is truly a full-circle moment for me.”

FSU signee Ta’Niya Latson, the top shooting guard in the 2022 recruiting class, with a nice move in the McDonald All-American game:

Baseball

A back-and-forth affair between FSU and the Florida Gators ended with the Lizards on top, with the Seminoles failing to take advantage of multiple scoring opportunities.

Softball

The No. 3 Seminoles return to action today, taking on both the UNF Ospreys and Jacksonville Dolphins in a little midweek DUUUUVALLLL action — our Gwyn Rhodes will have a full breakdown publishing this AM.

Soccer

Head coach Mark Krikorian, who established the Seminoles as a national powerhouse, is leaving the program just months after winning his third national title with the school.

All Sports

Florida State men’s golfer Freddie Kjettrup became the first Seminole to shoot three rounds at 64 or lower in a career, hitting the mark in just his 17th tournament played.

FSU finished in second place at 20-under (274-285-273) in Tuesday’s final round at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational held at Floridian Golf Club.

Florida State senior tennis player Petra Hule, who earned wins against two top-20 ranked players, has been named the ACC Co-Player of the Week by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Florida State’s Beatrice Wallin, the reigning ACC Golfer of the Year, is set to tee off in her third Augusta National Women's Amateur championship today.

Florida State University’s graduate and professional programs continue to rank among the best in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 edition of “Best Graduate Schools”— Twenty graduate programs and specialties at FSU are ranked in the top 25 among public universities.