Wednesday evening, Joshua Mickens was offered by defensive ends coach John Papuchis and the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Mickens is a 6’5 225 pound EDGE defender from Indianapolis, IN.

The Class of 2023 prospect attends Lawrence Central High School and has a 92 rating (4-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 210th best player in his class (18th best EDGE and 3rd best player in Indiana).

Mickens already holds offers from the Boston College Eagles, Cincinnati Bearcats, Duke Blue Devils, Indiana Hoosiers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State Cyclones, Louisville Cardinals, LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Penn State Nittany Lions, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Tennessee Volunteers, USC Trojans, West Virginia Mountaineers, and Wisconsin Badgers, among many others.

Mickens, who also plays basketball and throws shot put, sports a 3.8 GPA. On the gridiron last season, he racked up 22.5 TFL and 12 sacks, while also forcing five fumbles.

From 247 Sports:

Finished sophomore basketball season averaging 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game.Posted a 48-4 shot put as a sophomore in May 2021.

As always, make sure to get more info by checking out Tomahawk Nation’s recruiting thread.