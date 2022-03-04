Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles will kick off the first day of spring practice on Saturday, March 5. And as exciting as that would be under normal circumstances, the staff has also chosen to simultaneously host an Elite Junior Day recruiting event which will include some serious talent in the Class of 2023.

While other programs held their first big 2023 recruiting kick-off events last month, FSU has chosen the strategy of including many of their top targets on a very important day for the 2022 season. The ‘Noles will be integrating fresh faces and looking for many players to take the next step, and many talented 2023 (as well as 2024 and 2025) targets will be there to see it all up close and personally.

The Three Stars broke down the names to know among the weekend visitors in their first #Tribe23 podcast.

Below you’ll find a list of names that we’ve confirmed will be in attendance on Saturday:

Class of 2022 prospects

FSU commit 4-star OL Qae’shon Sapp, Leesburg, GA

Class of 2023 prospects

FSU commit 4-star QB Chris Parson, Brentwood (TN)

4-star RB Daylan Smothers, Charlotte (N.C.)

5-star WR Brandon Inniss, Plantation (FL)

4-star WR Hykeem Williams, Fort Lauderdale (FL)

4-star WR Santana Fleming, Plantation (FL)

4-star WR Robby Washington, Miami (FL)

FSU commit 3-star WR Vandrevius Jacobs, Vero Beach (FL)

3-star WR Keyon Brown, Tallahassee (FL)

Miami commit 3-star WR Lamar Seymore, Miami (FL)

3-star WR Edwin Joseph, Hollywood (FL)

3-star WR Darren Lawrence, Sanford (FL)

TE Skielar Mann, Fort Valley (GA)

4-star OL Lucas Simmons, Clearwater (FL)

4-star OL Roderick Kearney, Orange Park (FL)

4-star OL Kelton Smith, Columbus (GA)

3-star OL Tommy Kinsler, Ocala (FL)

3-star OL Trovon Baugh, Atlanta (GA)

OL Tyler “Bubba” Jeffries, Alcoa (TN)

5-star DL Vic Burley, Warner Robins (GA)

FSU commit 4-star DL Lamont “Boots” Green Jr., Miami (FL)

4-star DL Rueben Bain, Miami (FL)

4-star DL Will Norman, Bradenton (FL) (coming Friday)

4-star DL Darron Reed, Columbus (GA)

4-star DL Jordan Hall, Jacksonville (FL)

4-star DL Wilky Denaud, Fort Pierce (FL)

4-star DL Keldric Faulk, Highland Home (AL)

4-star DL Keith Sampson, New Bern (NC) (coming Friday)

DL Ka’shawn Thomas, Brunswick (GA)

4-star LB Raul “Popo” Aguirre, Fayetteville (GA)

4-star DB Ryan Robinson Jr., New Orleans (LA)

4-star DB Sharif Denson, Jacksonville (FL)

4-star DB Damari Brown, Plantation (FL)

4-star DB Daemon Fagan, Plantation (FL)

4-star DB Shawn Russ, Fort Myers (FL)

4-star DB Dale Miller, Hoover (AL)

4-star DB Braxton Myers, Coppell (TX)

3-star DB Jaremiah Anglin Jr., Lake Wales (FL)

Class of 2024 prospects

QB Luke Kromenhoek, Savannah (GA)

QB Tyler Aronson, Fort Lauderdale (FL)

FSU commit 4-star RB Kameron Davis, Albany (GA)

4-star WR Jeremiah Smith, Hollywood (FL)

WR Joshisa “Jojo” Trader, Miami (FL)

LB/DB Nicholas Rodriguez, Fort Lauderdale (FL)

FSU commit 4-star DB Jordan Pride, Blountstown (FL)

DB Jaydan Hardy, Bradenton (FL)

DB Donavan Philord, Miramar (FL)

DB Curtis Janvier, Miami (FL)

DB/WR Lawayne McCoy, Hollywood (FL)

Class of 2025 prospects

DB Chris Ewald, Hollywood (FL)

As always, check out the ongoing Official Recruiting Thread here for more information!