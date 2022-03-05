Florida State Seminoles football held its first major recruiting event of the new year on Saturday, welcoming some of the top names in the 2023 recruiting class to Tallahassee and showcasing what an FSU practice looks like.

That effort to highlight the culture at Florida State paid off in the form of a blue-chip commitment, with four-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. pledging to play for the Seminoles after a multi-day visit to Florida’s capital city:

Sampson, who hails from New Bern, NC, had offers from the Clemson Tigers, NC State Wolfpack, Ohio State Buckeyes, South Carolina Gamecocks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Texas A&M Aggies, amongst others.

He joins 4 star quarterback Chris Parson, 3 star wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs, 3 star tight end Randy Pittman and 4 star defensive end Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. as 2023 ledges.