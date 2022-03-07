Noles News: Spring football, a baseball nailbiter over Cal, basketball holds off N.C. State

FLORIDA STATE — An exciting weekend unfolded kicking off with spring football and a variety of victories throughout Seminole athletics. Baseball took on Cal, and men’s basketball staved off the N.C. State Wolfpack ending regular season play.

Football

There are a number of reasons to feel good about these past few days and the way the team performed, top tier recruit presence, and former players showing support should headline that list.

Head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media on Friday and Saturday detailing thoughts on team improvement, incoming transfers, and freshman alike.

Recruiting

Junior Day went off seemingly without a hitch. The massive incursion of recruits were welcomed by future teamates, former Noles, staff, and media. For the full breakdown of the weekend, head on over to Tomahawk Nation’s own coverage from the Moore.

Basketball

In the height of the injury bug, a depleted Men’s FSU basketball team left the Tucker Center with a win against the N.C. State Wolfpack (89-76.)

Women’s basketball toppled Boston College on Thursday (63-58) but fell to #1 N.C. State on Friday (84-54.)

Baseball

After a 7-4 victory over Cal on Saturday, the baseball team lost on Sunday (although securing the series) 5-3. Records were set by Ross Dunn and the team continues to dominate as the season progresses.

Other Sports

The 29th ranked Seminoles took down the 20th ranked Wolfpack in men’s tennis but fell to #6 Wake Forest, 7-0.