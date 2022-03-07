Sunday evening, Eugene “Tre” Wilson III was offered by the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Wilson III is a 5’11 165 pound athlete from Tampa, FL.

The Class of 2023 prospect attends Gaither High School and has a rating (-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the best player in his class ( best and best player in ).

Wilson III already holds offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Louisville Cardinals, Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Pittsburgh Panthers, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Wake Forest Demon Deacons, among others.

From his 247 Sports profile:

Also runs track. Ran an 11.36 100 and a 22.85 200 as a sophomore in Spring 2021. 2021: Starter on both offense and defense as a junior for a Tampa Gaither program that made Sunshine State’s 7A playoffs. Caught 62 passes for 925 yards and 7 TDs while working at WR. Credited with 23 tackles on defense. Also responsible for 4 INTs and 5 PBUS. Scored on a kickoff return, as well. Earned All-County recognition. 2020: Two-way player as a sophomore. Got snaps at CB and WR.

His father, who attended Illinois, won a couple Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

