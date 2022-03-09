Noles News: Football back at it, softball bounces back

Recruiting

Florida State offered 2024 tight end Jack Larsen, who has offers from the Florida Gators, Louisville Cardinals, South Carolina Gamecocks, and the Arkansas Razorbacks amongst others:

After a great talk with @ThomsenChris I am excited to say I have received an offer from Florida State University! #gonoles pic.twitter.com/2ZuGdfJVDS — Jack Larsen (@jacklarsen35) March 9, 2022

The Seminoles also offered 2024 tight end Reid Mikeska, who has offers from the Auburn Tigers, Clemson Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Tennessee Volunteers, and Ole Miss Rebels, amongst others:

It’s officially official — Maddy McCormack is FSU’s new Director of Recruiting Operations:

Fear the Spear @FSUFootball



Excited to announce that I am officially the Director of Recruiting Operations at Florida State University. Go Noles! #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/wMTQBYO8Ri — Maddy McCormack (@MaddyMcCormack) March 8, 2022

Blessed to be a 4⭐️ and the #112 ranked ATH in the nation and #2 ATH in the state of Florida by @Rivals

Still a lot of work to be done pic.twitter.com/ra1SPwswnr — Jordan Pride (@JordanPride5) March 8, 2022

Football

After two days of getting acclimated, Florida State football will hit the practice field today in full pads — another step towards shaping the structure of what the 2022 team will look like. We’ll have updates for you after practice, from news and notes to sights and sounds to interviews.

The best of the best from Indy.



Check out https://t.co/TAuzHi7hnf's 2022 All-Combine Team!



Full article: https://t.co/JFgAMy9Bp7 pic.twitter.com/YuCXXFhxT4 — NFL (@NFL) March 8, 2022

This is what love in action looks like! Thanks to the partnership of @WarrickDunn and @WDCharities, Fellicia and her son Raymond's new Habitat LA home is move-in ready. They received down payment assistance and their home was completely furnished, stocked, and decorated! pic.twitter.com/y08ObApMxu — Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (@HabitatLA) March 5, 2022

Basketball

After ending the season on a three-game winning streak, FSU basketball kicks off ACC Tournament play against Syracuse today — we’ll have a game thread and preview posted.

Baseball

The No. 8 Noles earned their first midweek win of the year, taking down FGCU by way of a six-run sixth inning.

Softball

After dropping its first game of the season in the series finale vs. Pitt this past weekend, No. 3 FSU softball bounced back with a 2-0 win over Furman. The Seminoles head back to action today, facing off against Holy Cross at 6 p.m. — you can watch on ACC Network Extra.

All Sports

Three Florida State divers competed in finals at the 2022 NCAA Zone B Championships on Tuesday — Jesco Helling made the men’s 3-meter final, while Victoria Cervantes and Izzy Gregersen advanced to the women’s platform final.

Florida State University’s largest student-led organization, Dance Marathon, returned to the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center March 4-6 for its 27th annual Marathon weekend, raising a total of $1,554,156.14 for local children in need of specialized pediatric and medical care.

Eminent Professor Zucai Suo, a Florida State University College of Medicine researcher, led a team that has made a discovery that alters our understanding of how the body’s DNA repair process works and may lead to new chemotherapy treatments for cancer and other disorders.

Florida State University and Florida A&M University researchers are part of an international team that has identified a critical role the equatorial ocean plays in predicting the effects of climate change through a process known as ocean mixing.

A Florida State University research team has published a new study that estimates that exposure to lead has robbed Americans on average 2.6 IQ points per person.

Florida State alum and Spanx founder Sarah Blakely is now officially a billionaire.