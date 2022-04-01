Florida State Seminoles football has added another name to its 2023 class.

Three-star wide receiver Darren “Goldie” Lawrence, out of Sanford, has committed to play for FSU. He announced his decision in a video released in collaboration with USA Today:

Lawrence, who was previously committed to the Florida Gators and holds offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Michigan State Spartans, Miami Hurricanes and UCF Knights, was the leading receiver for the aptly-named Sanford Seminoles in 2021, catching 54 passes for 782 yards and 11 touchdowns and logging four rushing touchdowns.

A contributor to a state title-winning team as a sophomore, Lawrence’s highlights showcase a do-it-all athlete that’s still coming to his own heading into his senior year.

“Athletically, he’s a freak of nature,” Seminole coach Eric Lodge said to USA Today. “Big, strong, fast. The biggest thing is how complete he is. There aren’t any holes in his game. We’ve had special athletes come through here and he really has all the tools to succeed.

“Receiver is a position where guys can kind of be soft. Especially in the 7-on-7 age, the physicality gets lost. His strength and physicality set him apart. He’s fast and has great hands, but his ability to break tackles, block and be a complete player sets him apart.”

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023

(click on names for links to commitment articles)

Class of 2023 football commits

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Chris Parson (TN)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)

TIGHT END: 3 star Randy Pittman (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)