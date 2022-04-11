Noles News: Spring game weekend, softball wins finale, baseball drops another

TALLAHASSEE — Springtime in Tallahassee this weekend came with a lot of excitement in town and on the road. Football held its annual spring game, basketball officially has two new members in the hall of fame, baseball dropped its series, and softball ended on Sunday with a win.

Here is some news from over the weekend:

Football

The annual spring game was held on Saturday marking the last few practices of spring camp. The defense showed promise and should be a force to be reckoned with and the offense highlighted a new star in the running back room while solidifying that depth isn’t an issue.

Legendary announcer Gene Deckerhoff announced his last game for the Seminoles and gave a heartwarming farewell to the ‘Noles,

Related Gene Deckerhoff honored by FSU ahead of retirement

Head coach Mike Norvell along with the team felt good overall about the event saying:

“Good things from both sides of the ball — great experience. We really appreciate everybody that showed up. We got done the things we needed to get done.”

Recruiting

There were a large group of visitors who stopped by the Moore for a chance to look at the Seminoles in action this weekend. Among those were 2023 QB commit Chris Parson and defensive lineman Lamont Green Jr. The full list can be seen below and as always, check out the Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting Thread #2 and the Florida State Seminoles Transfer Portal Thread #13.

Baseball

After tieing the series with a comeback win against Georgia Tech on Saturday 6-9, Florida State baseball dropped the finale Sunday 10-0. The ‘Noles look to face off against the Florida Gators on Tuesday, April 12th.

Noles fall in the finale at Georgia Tech.



We're back home Tuesday to face Florida. pic.twitter.com/gVXPB4jlBy — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 10, 2022

Softball

Softball took down the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday 8-6 after dropping the last two over the weekend:

NOLES WIN!!!



We came from behind and scored five in the sixth inning to take the final game of the series! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/bLFxqvtQ2O — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 10, 2022

Coach Brooke threw out the first pitch:

A great win for @FSU_Softball today



So cool to have @CoachBrookeFSU toss out the first pitch! #onetribe pic.twitter.com/c8ytTzWiwE — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) April 10, 2022

Basketball

A couple of Hall of Fame inductions happened over the weekend. Head coach Leonard Hamilton and former guard Toney Douglas were both cemented in history carrying the Seminole legacy.

Congrats to Head Coach Leonard Hamilton on being inducted into the FSU Hall of Fame #NewBlood | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/miLvPQfXOY — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) April 8, 2022

Hamilton has been coaching at FSU since 2002 and Douglas played for the Seminoles from 2007 to 2009.

Former FSU Basketball assistant spoke out on his recent departure from the ‘Noles to take the Associate Head Coach position at Mizzou:

C.Y. Young on leaving Leonard Hamilton and Florida State: "If it wouldn’t have been Dennis, I probably wouldn’t have been able to do it. I’ve been offered a ton of other jobs. I mean, believe it or not, some for more money than this...I’m excited and Dennis needed me." — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) April 8, 2022

All Sports

Both tennis teams came out of the weekend victorious. The men’s tennis team had their senior day against Virginia Tech and won 4-0 while the women’s tennis team swept the team with victories over the Louisville Cardinals (4-1) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-3.)

Add another Hall of Famer to the list: