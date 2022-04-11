 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Noles News: Spring game weekend, softball wins finale, baseball drops another

Some news and notes from over the weekend.

By Tommy Mire

TALLAHASSEE — Springtime in Tallahassee this weekend came with a lot of excitement in town and on the road. Football held its annual spring game, basketball officially has two new members in the hall of fame, baseball dropped its series, and softball ended on Sunday with a win.

Here is some news from over the weekend:

Football

The annual spring game was held on Saturday marking the last few practices of spring camp. The defense showed promise and should be a force to be reckoned with and the offense highlighted a new star in the running back room while solidifying that depth isn’t an issue.

Legendary announcer Gene Deckerhoff announced his last game for the Seminoles and gave a heartwarming farewell to the ‘Noles,

Head coach Mike Norvell along with the team felt good overall about the event saying:

“Good things from both sides of the ball — great experience. We really appreciate everybody that showed up. We got done the things we needed to get done.”

Recruiting

There were a large group of visitors who stopped by the Moore for a chance to look at the Seminoles in action this weekend. Among those were 2023 QB commit Chris Parson and defensive lineman Lamont Green Jr. The full list can be seen below and as always, check out the Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting Thread #2 and the Florida State Seminoles Transfer Portal Thread #13.

Baseball

After tieing the series with a comeback win against Georgia Tech on Saturday 6-9, Florida State baseball dropped the finale Sunday 10-0. The ‘Noles look to face off against the Florida Gators on Tuesday, April 12th.

Softball

Softball took down the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday 8-6 after dropping the last two over the weekend:

Coach Brooke threw out the first pitch:

Basketball

A couple of Hall of Fame inductions happened over the weekend. Head coach Leonard Hamilton and former guard Toney Douglas were both cemented in history carrying the Seminole legacy.

Hamilton has been coaching at FSU since 2002 and Douglas played for the Seminoles from 2007 to 2009.

Former FSU Basketball assistant spoke out on his recent departure from the ‘Noles to take the Associate Head Coach position at Mizzou:

All Sports

Both tennis teams came out of the weekend victorious. The men’s tennis team had their senior day against Virginia Tech and won 4-0 while the women’s tennis team swept the team with victories over the Louisville Cardinals (4-1) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-3.)

Add another Hall of Famer to the list:

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...