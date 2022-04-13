Noles News: Spring camp wraps up, baseball beats UF

Recruiting
Had an great time at FSU!! ❤️ Thanks for having me @FSUFootball @Coach_Norvell @FSU_Recruiting @Coach_MWoodson @CNee247 @r81dugans @RyanBartow @coachMelt334 pic.twitter.com/cbn87CesJa— jaxon Williams (@JaxonW2024) April 13, 2022
CB1. Go noles https://t.co/pWndPHoJfC— Aj Duffy (@anthonyjduffy) April 13, 2022
I will be at Florida State April 15 go noles @RyanBartow @RWrightRivals @RLS2294 @Noles247 @MichaelTunsil pic.twitter.com/24ASdu4p44— Tomauri “duse” Johnson (@TomauriJ) April 12, 2022
Football
FSU held its final day of spring practice on Tuesday, wrapping up camp just a few days after the Garnet and Gold game. Head coach Mike Norvell spoke after, as well as wide receiver Ja’Khi Douglas, on takeaways from spring and goals moving forward.
Watch the full mini-doc: https://t.co/vbQelhTxyc— ITG Next (@itgnext) April 12, 2022
This is the story of Lowndes High and FSU football great Greg Reid. Presented by @HughstonOrtho #sponsored @G5Takeover @LowndesVikings @LHSvikingsFB @MTLAlouettes @Seminoles @FSUFootball @TomahawkNation pic.twitter.com/QUgA0D3Od4
MEGA CAMP returns June 5, and we have our first group of teams committed❗️— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 12, 2022
Sign up at: https://t.co/U3vsMATT6l#KeepCLIMBing | #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/PAekT0RyCx
Spring Game weekend #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/AQAbVZcdeQ— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 12, 2022
service, sacrifice, respect! https://t.co/cQxBsKCm0I— Joshua Burrell (@JoshBurr9_) April 12, 2022
One more opportunity on the practice fields this spring#KeepCLIMBing | #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/QTSc7WOfCh— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 12, 2022
Appreciate you all! #KeepCLIMBing https://t.co/Tkl2bODWEZ— John Papuchis (@FSUCoachJP) April 12, 2022
#MissionTakeaway #NoleD @Azareyehthomas pic.twitter.com/Fa4cKnAdit— Adam Fuller (@CoachAdamFuller) April 12, 2022
#MissionTakeaway #NoleD @Glizzy2_0 pic.twitter.com/USfVkCjvx1— Adam Fuller (@CoachAdamFuller) April 12, 2022
Baseball
After dropping another weekend series, Florida State Seminoles baseball got a little momentum back on its side with a 5-0 win over the No. 23 Florida Gators.
Softball
Come ride to practice with the FSU softball battery! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/9XlNBsOrHC— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 12, 2022
Basketball
Three Florida State women’s basketball student-athletes — freshmen O’Mariah Gordon (Sport Management) and Makayla Timpson (Pre-Mechanical Engineering) as well as senior Morgan Jones (Sport Management) — were selected to the 2021-22 Women’s Basketball All-ACC Academic Team, while two from the men’s side — redshirt senior Anthony Polite and freshman Matthew Cleveland — also received academic honors.
Noles In The P̷r̷o̷s̷ #NewBlood pic.twitter.com/VC108y78lU— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) April 12, 2022
All Sports
No, 18 Florida State men’s golf finished tied for sevent at the Mossy Oak Collegiate, moving up nine spots in the final round.
Florida State men’s tennis freshmen Alex Bulte and Youcef Rihane were named ACC Men’s Doubles Team of the Week after a perfect weekend against Virginia and Virginia Tech
Loading comments...