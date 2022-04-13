Noles News: Spring camp wraps up, baseball beats UF

Recruiting

Football

FSU held its final day of spring practice on Tuesday, wrapping up camp just a few days after the Garnet and Gold game. Head coach Mike Norvell spoke after, as well as wide receiver Ja’Khi Douglas, on takeaways from spring and goals moving forward.

MEGA CAMP returns June 5, and we have our first group of teams committed❗️



Sign up at: https://t.co/U3vsMATT6l#KeepCLIMBing | #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/PAekT0RyCx — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 12, 2022

One more opportunity on the practice fields this spring#KeepCLIMBing | #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/QTSc7WOfCh — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 12, 2022

Baseball

After dropping another weekend series, Florida State Seminoles baseball got a little momentum back on its side with a 5-0 win over the No. 23 Florida Gators.

Softball

Come ride to practice with the FSU softball battery! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/9XlNBsOrHC — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 12, 2022

Basketball

Three Florida State women’s basketball student-athletes — freshmen O’Mariah Gordon (Sport Management) and Makayla Timpson (Pre-Mechanical Engineering) as well as senior Morgan Jones (Sport Management) — were selected to the 2021-22 Women’s Basketball All-ACC Academic Team, while two from the men’s side — redshirt senior Anthony Polite and freshman Matthew Cleveland — also received academic honors.

All Sports

No, 18 Florida State men’s golf finished tied for sevent at the Mossy Oak Collegiate, moving up nine spots in the final round.

Florida State men’s tennis freshmen Alex Bulte and Youcef Rihane were named ACC Men’s Doubles Team of the Week after a perfect weekend against Virginia and Virginia Tech