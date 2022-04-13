FSU recruiting: Transfer offensive tackle Amarius Mims in Tallahassee

Florida State Seminoles football is putting on a full-court press to secure one of the nation’s most coveted transfer portal prospects.
When offensive lineman Amarius Mims, a former five-star prospect, hit the transfer portal to leave the Georgia Bulldogs after one year in Athens, FSU was one of the main names brought up after being a major competitor in his high school recruitment.
Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins led the recruiting effort for Mims the last time around, a huge reason as to why the Seminoles managed to make a major impression.
He arrived in Tallahassee today to kick off his official visit — here’s video of him being greeted by Atkins and head coach Mkke Norvell, courtesy of Brendan Sonnone of Noles247:
Amarius Mims, the nation’s top transfer target, arrives in Tallahassee to begin an official visit.— Brendan Sonnone (@BSonnone) April 13, 2022
He’s greeted by Mike Norvell and coaches, with the war chant playing from a car outside. FSU coaches greet Mims. pic.twitter.com/YP0Yeuzkzf
His official bio, via UGA:
2021: Saw his first collegiate action as a reserve OL in win over UAB...has also played in seven other contests: vs. VU, ARK, AU, Mizzou, UT, Charleston Southern and Ga. Tech...enrolled at UGA in January 2021 and participated in spring drills...started at left tackle for Black squad in G-Day intrasquad game.High School: Bleckley County, coached by Von Lassiter… selected to the 2021 Under Armour All-American Game…247Sports.com composite five-star prospect…ranked as the #3 offensive tackle prospect, #1 prospect in Georgia, and #7 prospect nationally…PrepStar Magazine five-star prospect, Top 150 Dream Team…ranked as the #3 OT prospect, #2 prospect in Georgia, and #7 prospect nationally…rivals.com five-star prospect…ranked as the #2 OT prospect, #1 prospect in Georgia, and #4 prospect nationally…ESPN.com four-star prospect…ranked as the #3 OT prospect, #3 prospect in Georgia, and #19 prospect nationally… Dawg Post five-star prospect, ranked as the #1 prospect overall in Georgia…helped lead Bleckley County to a 8-3 record in his 2020 senior season, advancing to quarterfinals of Class 2A State Playoffs… paved the way for a Royals offense that averaged 378.6 yards per game, including 213.3 yards on the ground…named to 2020 USA Today Preseason All-USA First Team offense…named to 2020 MaxPreps Preseason All-America First Team offense…named to Atlanta Journal-Constitution 2020 Georgia’s Super 11…led Bleckley County to 7-4 record in 2019 season, reaching Class 2A playoffs…named to 2019 AJC All-State Class 2A First Team offense…named to 2019 Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Class 2A All-State Team offense…named to 2019 Georgia Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State Team offense.Personal: Full name AMARIUS TYRON MIMS...major: Sport Management...recipient of the Freeman Family Football Scholarship
