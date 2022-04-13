FSU recruiting: Transfer offensive tackle Amarius Mims in Tallahassee

Florida State Seminoles football is putting on a full-court press to secure one of the nation’s most coveted transfer portal prospects.

When offensive lineman Amarius Mims, a former five-star prospect, hit the transfer portal to leave the Georgia Bulldogs after one year in Athens, FSU was one of the main names brought up after being a major competitor in his high school recruitment.

Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins led the recruiting effort for Mims the last time around, a huge reason as to why the Seminoles managed to make a major impression.

He arrived in Tallahassee today to kick off his official visit — here’s video of him being greeted by Atkins and head coach Mkke Norvell, courtesy of Brendan Sonnone of Noles247:

Amarius Mims, the nation’s top transfer target, arrives in Tallahassee to begin an official visit.



He’s greeted by Mike Norvell and coaches, with the war chant playing from a car outside. FSU coaches greet Mims. pic.twitter.com/YP0Yeuzkzf — Brendan Sonnone (@BSonnone) April 13, 2022

