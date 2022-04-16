FSU football: 2024 safety Tomauri Johnson visits Florida State

FLORIDA STATE — The Seminoles welcomed class of 2024 safety Tomauri Johnson to Tallahassee on Saturday to meet with head coach Mike Norvell and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller. This is Johnson’s first unofficial visit to Florida State, previously visiting Miami on March 11th. The 6’3 South Florida native seemed very pleased with the visit and plans to come back to Tallahassee in the next few months. I had the chance to speak with Johnson following his visit and these were his takeaways:

Johnson on Mike Norvell:

“Coach Norvell — man that guy is amazing. He was very active around helping out doing not just the head coach job but some of the dirty work. I think he taking FSU to a place they haven’t been in a while.”

Johnson on his conversation with DC Adam Fuller:

“It was a good convo — he was telling me a lot of materials to use other than football and my thought he’s a great coach with good energy willing to help and learn.. He’s the type of coach you would want him to coach you.”

Tomauri Johnson plans on visiting USF, Syracuse, Florida, Maryland and Pitt in the near future. He says FSU is in his top five and he’s being heavily recruited by UCF and Pitt. Johnson intends to come back to Tallahassee on June 5th and will likely be back in August as well.