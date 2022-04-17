FSU recruiting: 2024 receiver Sacovie White talks visit to FSU

FLORIDA STATE — Head coach Mike Norvell and staff hosted class of 2024 wide receiver Sacovie White in late March. We got a chance to speak with White to reflect on his current recruiting status and where he stands with FSU.

He’s currently rated as a three-star prospect from Cartersville, Georgia, listed at 5’8.5. The sophomore from Cass High School garners incredible strength and quickness while being able to use his hands to be physical in the open field. He’s impressed many coaches and scouts during his time in high school combines and seven on seven events, winning Offensive MVP of the National Combine in 2022.

Here’s the full interview with White:

White on Florida State:

“FSU lands pretty high for me. I really like it down there, they are a school you can count on and they are in the rebuilding process and I would like to be a part of that.”

White on HC Mike Norvell:

“Coach Norvell — he talks about the rebuilding process and how they will go back to what the Noles used to be, and how they can make that name go farther and farther down the road.”

White on visiting FSU again:

“I do plan on going back down there in the summer, July for sure, not an exact date.”

White on his future visits:

“My future visits would be Georgia, Notre Dame, Miami, Ohio State, FSU for sure.”