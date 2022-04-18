Noles News: Recruits wrap up visits, baseball and softball steal series

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida State Seminoles wrapped up their weekend with a softball series win against The North Carolina Tarheels on Sunday after losing on Saturday evening. The baseball team finished their series with a sweep against Louisville and another big recruiting weekend for the football team which hosted a number of top-tier recruits.

Football, Recruiting

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Amarius Mims visited Florida State earlier in the week and was greeted by the Warchant and staff as they continued to try and make an impression on one of the most sought-after prospects in the transfer portal.

Cartersville, GA three-star wide receiver Sacovie White also took a trip to Tallahassee over the weekend and left with high remarks on his visit.

2024 wide receiver Tomauri Johnson also visited FSU over the weekend and shared similar praise about head coach Mike Norvell and the team.

For more information on the transfer portal and recruiting insight, check the Florida State Seminoles Transfer Portal Thread #13 and Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting Thread #2.

There is still plenty of time to sign up for this year’s player recruiting and youth camps starting in June.

Baseball

The baseball team has been on a series win drought for the past few weeks but broke that this weekend against Louisville. Starting on Thursday and ending on Saturday the Noles swept the #9 Cardinals with a final victory 10-9.

They will face Georgia Southern at home in Dick Howser on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

Softball

Following the bat and ball trend of the weekend, the softball team came home with another series for the win column. After losing their first game the Seminoles later went on to take down the #4 Tarheels on the road at Chapel Hill 9-2.

They will stay at home to face Stetson on the 9th at 6:00 p.m.

Basketball

Former FSU forward Scottie Barnes finished in the top three as a finalist for the Kia Rookie of the Year award along with Cade Cunningham. Barnes tied for the highest all-time pick for the Noles when he went #4 overall in the 2021 NBA draft.

All Sports

Men’s tennis closed out their regular season with a victory over Georgia Tech 4-1 on Saturday.

Huge ACE for the doubles win on court 1 by Maks & Josh over the #6 doubles pair in the country!!



Livestream available at https://t.co/HMf3VjJ4hG#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/newklvVUdt — FSU Men's Tennis (@FSU_MTennis) April 16, 2022

Women’s golf fell in the ACC Women’s Tournament to Wake Forest on Saturday (3-1-1.)

A successful visit to the track left the track team full of personal achievements and top performances to match: