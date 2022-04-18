FSU recruiting: 2023 ATH Kylen Webb talks visit to FSU

FLORIDA STATE — Class of 2023 ATH Kylen Webb visited Florida State in early April to meet with head coach Mike Norvell and running backs coach David Johnson. The 6’1 prospect has an incredible track history with quick legs and a high IQ. He’s played safety, cornerback and running back throughout his high school career, planning on playing RB at the next level.

Here’s a look at 2023 ATH Kylen Webb in Garnet and Gold: pic.twitter.com/NXBBF4HKgz — MAX (@maxescarpio) April 18, 2022

Here’s the full interview with Webb:

Webb on FSU’s Spring Game:

“ I really enjoyed the spring game and the intensity from the fans. I also loved how coach YAC was keeping his running backs involved with not only using them at the running back position, but also in the slot and creating space for them.”

Webb on coach David “YAC” Johnson:

“ I like coach YAC as a coach, I really look at his coaching and what he’s done for his athletes that have played for him and getting them to the next level.”

“ I also like his honesty with how college works and how he breaks it down that at the end of the day it’s a business. Coach YAC also was someone who offered me early on before my recruiting process really took off believing in my ability and me as a player.”

Webb on Norvell:

“ Coach Norvell was also great talking to me individually and my family and always embracing me every time I’m In Tallahassee. I like coach Norvell… he stands out because other colleges don’t have their head coach call and check in on me, on a regular.”

“ I also feel like he’s going to turn around the program with the big plans he has for Florida State.”

Webb on visiting FSU again:

“ Yes I plan to, I don’t have a date set but I will be taking an official visit some time before the fall.”

Webb on the teams heavily recruiting him:

“ Florida state, Clemson, UCF, USF, Wake Forest, and Florida but I’ve always considered Florida State as one of my top schools since I’ve been offered.”