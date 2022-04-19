Late Monday evening, wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. included Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football program in his top six, along with the Alabama Crimson Tide, his hometown LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, and Texas A&M Aggies:

Florida State running backs coach and recruiting coordinator David “YAC” Johnson offered Sampson, a 5-star receiver from Catholic High School, almost two years ago (August 2020), when his only other Power 5 offers were from the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Virginia Cavaliers.

Now, Sampson, who stands 6’4 181 pounds, is the 32nd best player nationally and 3rd best WR in the 247 Sports Composite List, and holds offers from most of the top schools nationally.

FSU has had some success in Louisiana over the years and has ramped up its efforts in “The Boot” with the addition of Coach YAC. Another potential x-factor is the offseason hire of offensive line assistant coach Gabe Fertitta, who previously was Sampson’s head coach at Catholic.