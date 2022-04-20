FSU recruiting: 2024 WR Mario Craver talks visit to FSU

FLORIDA STATE — Class of 2024 wide receiver Mario Craver was recently in Tallahassee for an unofficial visit with Florida State. Head coach Mike Norvell and company had the Alabama native in attendance for FSU’s Spring Game. Craver is a four-star athlete with incredible speed and great footwork, known as a downfield threat. The 5’10 speedster is a track and field star who can be used in many different areas throughout the field with a knack for getting yards after contact. We got a chance to speak with Craver following his visit and this is what he had to say:

Craver on HC Mike Norvell:

“Coach Norvell — he was great and he said some interesting stuff and kept it real with me and my recruiting.”

Describing himself as a player:

“I’m an electric player who can also be a leader and an energy starter for the team.”

On his potential role at Florida State:

“I think if I can get a solid quarterback at FSU I can do some damage with them because of the way they run their offense and utilize their run and pass game effectively.”

On the teams heavily recruiting him:

“Bama, Oklahoma, Auburn, Texas A&M, and FSU.”

“Florida State is at 3 as of right now.”

Craver was among the most explosive players at any position yesterday. A lock to make top performers, out later today on @SInow https://t.co/8Ccb88rB3G — John Garcia, Jr. (@JohnGarcia_Jr) February 28, 2022

The blue-chip receiver is scheduled to take an official visit to Oklahoma this weekend. He’ll take an OV to Florida State sometime in the near future. Craver is the No.31 receiver in the country and No. 177 overall player, per 247. The Noles seem to be in a good position for the talented receiver but they are currently not in the lead. They already have an outstanding start to the 2024 recruiting cycle and Craver would be an exceptional add.