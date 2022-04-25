Noles News: NFL Draft week, history for FSU softball, Scottie Barnes is Rookie of the Year

FLORIDA STATE — Marking the first time the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles met in the softball diamond, a sweep of the series ensued in a hard-fought battle to end the weekend. Baseball unfortunately told a different story up in Death Valley, a FSU player was announced as the NBA’s Rookie of the Year while transfers and roster changes were headlined these past few days for the Seminoles.

Football

On Friday, defensive lineman Quashon Fuller was removed from the team and is expected to enter the transfer portal soon. There have been multiple players who’ve either been asked to leave or are looking for better horizons beyond Tallahassee.

Coming up in the 2022 NFL Draft, projected first-round pick Jermaine Johnson should find a new home however where remains to be seen. Packers, Broncos, Jags, Eagles; It has been stated by a few analysts that he will be selected in the top 15 on Thursday so stay tuned in and expect our staff predictions and a poll to join in on the conversation in the upcoming days.

From @NFLMatchup @gregcosell went to the tape on #FloridaState edge rusher Jermaine Johnson.



Hand usage, speed to power, more.

A few of FSU’s most recent top round picks:

Two years ago today we drafted Cam Akers!

Basketball

Former Seminole and Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was named the 2021 rookie of the year after a stellar season in the NBA:

Barnes was an immediate plus level defender and passer a the NBA level averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assist, and 1.1 steals per game in his first season. The rookie of the year award came down to Scottie Barnes and USC’s Evan Mobley but the point-forward from Big Guard U took it home. Scottie seemed to take over the race lately as had been named the NBA’s Rookie of the Month in consecutive months. (February & March)

Softball

A first-time matchup between the Clemson Tigers and Florida State ended in a series sweep for the Noles. Relief pitcher and first baseman Mack Leonard started their final game setting the Seminoles up for success while Sneads, FL native Michaela Edenfield sweetened the deal by nailing a two-run homer early helping a win 6-0 on Sunday.

The full recap of the game and all its standouts can be seen below:

Baseball

The baseball team told a different story. After a saddled debate during game two, the baseball team ultimately fell 8-5 to the Tigers to close out the series on Sunday. Three up and three down saw Carrion and Tibbs lead the way. Ultimately, the errors and Clemson’s offense proved to be too much.

All Sports

Six Florida State distance runners — Matthew Owens, Amanda Beach, Caleb Pottorff, Silas Griffith, Zach Leachman, Paul Stafford, Rebecca Clark and Erin Phelps — posted FSU all-time top ten performances Saturday night in Charlottesville.

On the track and field side of things, Sara Zabarino posted the best mark of her career in the javelin, the third-best in school history, while Amani Heaven shattered her personal record in the shot put, placing her 8th all-time at FSU.

The Florida State men’s golf team fell to No. 2 seed Georgia Tech, 3-1-1, in the ACC Men’s Golf Championship Semifinals on Sunday at Shark’s Tooth Golf Course in Panama City — the Seminoles find out where they will be headed for NCAA Regional play on Wednesday.