Noles News: Tallahassee beats Louisville to bring Cook Out to Florida

The latest in Florida State Seminoles athletics

By Perry Kostidakis
NCAA Basketball: Louisville at Florida State Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

A victory more important than some that have occurred on the playing field as of late — after a fierce back-and-forth battle, Tallahassee came out on top in a competition to bring a Cook Out to the state. In second place was Louisville — who most certainly did not take it well:

Recruiting

On Tuesday, Florida State Seminoles football offered 2024 running back Arkese Parks, who is unranked but holds offers from the Arizona Wildcats, Boston College Eagles, Michigan Wolverines, Ole Miss Rebels and USF Bulls:

A cool little video here from 2023 offensive lineman Elvin Harris’ official visit:

Football

Are NIL Collectives actually eligible to be tax-deductible? An interesting look at them from Matt Brown ($).

Basketball

FSU basketball officially signed Jaylan Gainey and Darin Green Jr:

Green Jr. also sat down with our Max Escarpio, detailing his decision to come to FSU and his goals for next season:

Late Monday evening, Taylor Bol Bowen was offered by Leonard Hamilton and the Florida State Seminoles basketball program — he already holds offers from Arkansas, Connecticut, Duke, Georgia, Houston, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Marquette, Maryland, Penn State, Providence, Rutgers, USC, and Virginia Tech among others.

Soccer

Just as you’d expect, our Prince Akeem Joeffer broke down FSU soccer’s new head coach hire better than anybody else could, detailing what Brian Pensky brings to the Seminoles.

Baseball

Softball

A schedule change for FSU softball — Gwyn Rhodes will have your back for a full preview and coverage of the series:

All Sports

