A victory more important than some that have occurred on the playing field as of late — after a fierce back-and-forth battle, Tallahassee came out on top in a competition to bring a Cook Out to the state. In second place was Louisville — who most certainly did not take it well:

Does anyone actually travel to Tallahassee? Cookout would be doing itself a disservice not coming to Louisville. — Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) April 26, 2022

Excuse me but last time I checked you had multiple polls on other platforms where Louisville won them all. — Liam Gallagher (@LiamJHGallagher) April 26, 2022

Bro who tf cares about Tallahassee, they have nothing worthing looking at, business would boom in Louisville, plus were a very safe and kind city — B3 (@lostfilesofb3) April 26, 2022

People still ask why I cut back. I had a migraine and could barely see. I saw 3 defenders so I ran the other way https://t.co/YJQ7p13SMw — freddie stevenson (@strugglemade105) April 26, 2022

On Tuesday, Florida State Seminoles football offered 2024 running back Arkese Parks, who is unranked but holds offers from the Arizona Wildcats, Boston College Eagles, Michigan Wolverines, Ole Miss Rebels and USF Bulls:

A cool little video here from 2023 offensive lineman Elvin Harris’ official visit:

Spring Football is here. Practice Jersey # looks Wierd pic.twitter.com/otwOm586nG — Lamont Green (@lamontgreen45) April 26, 2022

District Champs!!! Blountstown HS

1st place 100m

1st place 200m

1st High Jump

1st 4x100 pic.twitter.com/iN6CPosja2 — JP4❤️‍ (@JordanPride5) April 26, 2022

Football

Are NIL Collectives actually eligible to be tax-deductible? An interesting look at them from Matt Brown ($).

I have Jermaine Johnson the 2nd best DE in the draft and it ain’t far between him and Hutch. Like Damn near even too my eyes ! He’s Polished as a rusher more than any of em ! Damn I may have him 1 ! I’m confused but in a good way — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) April 26, 2022

The #Panthers will officially pick up the fifth-year option on pass-rusher Brian Burns. That's $16M fully-guaranteed in 2023 for the Pro Bowler. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 26, 2022

Basketball

FSU basketball officially signed Jaylan Gainey and Darin Green Jr:

Darin Green Jr. , welcome to the 8️⃣5️⃣0️⃣#NewBlood pic.twitter.com/jg99ZrDjAK — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) April 26, 2022

Green Jr. also sat down with our Max Escarpio, detailing his decision to come to FSU and his goals for next season:

Late Monday evening, Taylor Bol Bowen was offered by Leonard Hamilton and the Florida State Seminoles basketball program — he already holds offers from Arkansas, Connecticut, Duke, Georgia, Houston, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Marquette, Maryland, Penn State, Providence, Rutgers, USC, and Virginia Tech among others.

My first real off-season! Hyped to get better this summer! — Terance Mann (@terance_mann) April 26, 2022

Soccer

Just as you’d expect, our Prince Akeem Joeffer broke down FSU soccer’s new head coach hire better than anybody else could, detailing what Brian Pensky brings to the Seminoles.

Baseball

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/6HgbeDRNk3 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 26, 2022

Softball

A schedule change for FSU softball — Gwyn Rhodes will have your back for a full preview and coverage of the series:

SCHEDULE CHANGE



We will now play just 2⃣ games against Oklahoma State.



Thursday at 7 PM

Friday at 6 PM#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/VtQhudFQfp — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 26, 2022

All Sports

Head Coach Chris Poole’s 876 wins are the second-most among active NCAA Division I coaches #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/S3bNIqWiaW — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) April 26, 2022