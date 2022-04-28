Early Wednesday evening, Kamran James was offered by head coach Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles football program:

James is a 6’-6.5 268 pound defensive lineman from Orlando, FL.

The Class of 2023 prospect attends Olympia High School and although he’s yet to be ranked in the 247 Sports Composite List (should be just a matter of time), he has a 90 rating (4-star) from 247 Sports.

James already holds offers from the Auburn Tigers, Cincinnati Bearcats, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Indiana Hoosiers, Miami Hurricanes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Ole Miss Rebels, Pittsburgh Panthers, and Syracuse Orange, among others.

Andrew Ivins and 247 on James’ past, present, and future:

A long-limbed pass rusher that could eventually morph into a monster up front. Grew up playing primarily basketball before devoting more and more time to football. Has continued to juggle both sports throughout high school, but seems to understand that he has a better chance of making more money one day as a defensive lineman than he does as a power forward. Very green from a technical standpoint, but can win more times than not by simply being a better athlete than the person lined up across from him. Bends relatively well for someone that’s over 6-foot-6 and does a nice job of chewing up turf as he works his way into the backfield. Struggles to anchor at this stage in his development, but will likely improve that aspect of his game as he adds more mass to a frame that’s believed to be hovering somewhere around 245 pounds. Must also get better at formulating a game plan in passing situations or at least improve snap anticipation as that will prevent him from being washed away on a regular basis. Tested exceptionally well after a junior season in which he totaled 13 sacks playing in the Sunshine State’s highest classification. Should be viewed as a boom or burst type of prospect that could emerge as an NFL Draft pick if everything comes together. Could be molded into a variety or different things depending on the defensive scheme. However, seems destined to be a strong-side/4i type at the college level.

Last season, he racked up 47 tackles (21 TFL) and 13 sacks.

As always, make sure to get more info by checking out Tomahawk Nation’s recruiting thread.