 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Noles News: Softball sweeps, spring football game week

Ups and downs across sports

By Tommy Mire

TALLAHASSEE — The second half of spring is upon us and with baseball dropping its first series of the season to Notre Dame, a legendary coach hitting the road, softball taking down Virginia, and a second spring scrimmage for football, the Florida State Seminoles’ athletic department has been in the middle of the road in regards to success ending the last days of March.

Football

Head coach Mike Norvell and company held their second scrimmage of the spring on Saturday and coming off of a Tuesday practice that seemed lackluster in Norvell’s eyes, Thursday and Saturday proved to be much different.

Recruiting

4-star defensive lineman TJ Searcy paid a visit, 4-star EDGE defender Joshua Mickens received an offer, and Goldie Lawrence, a three-star wide receiver prospect, decided that he will be taking his talents to Tallahassee.

For everything else recruiting be sure to check out the Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting Thread #2 and hop in the conversation.

Baseball

Marking their fifth straight loss the Seminoles fell to Notre Dame on Sunday 7-9 and the third one of the weekend drawing out a lead that was “too much for FSU’s offense to overcome.”

Basketball

Freshman guard Matthew Cleveland announced his intentions to stay in Tallahassee via Twitter on Friday claiming his spot on the roster for 2023:

All Sports

Softball on the other hand had a sweep of its own taking down Virginia on Sunday in Charlottesville, 7-2. Kalei Harding smashed a two-run homer to put the Seminoles in a lead that was ultimately insurmountable for the Cavaliers.

News shook the women’s soccer world earlier this week when long-tenured and legendary soccer coach Mark Krikorian resigned. Tomahawk Nation’s own Prince Akeem Joffer broke down what it means for the program and where to go from here in this interesting article:

What’s next for FSU soccer after Mark Krikorian resignation?

More talent will be flowing into town on the volleyball courts:

And women’s basketball has a new All-American:

Despite wins from Amilia Willamson and Alice Hodge, the golf team ultimately fell to the NC State Wolfpack.

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...