Noles News: Softball, baseball back at it, football preps for spring game

I will be in Tallahassee April 9th for the Fsu spring game. #tribe25 #GoNoles @RyanBartow @r81dugans @ChuckCantor @Zerbe_FSU— Dee Sancho (@deesancho7) April 5, 2022
GONOLES!! @FSUFootball @Coach_MWoodson @Coach_Norvell pic.twitter.com/wFZiLUrdIG— Jalewis Solomon 4⭐️ (@SolomonJalewis) April 5, 2022
Catch me at FSU this Saturday #GoNoles— Jabril Rawls (@RawlsJabril) April 5, 2022
Where is my NOLES fans?? @Coach_Norvell @CoachAdamFuller pic.twitter.com/kKO7i7tbN1— 3⭐️Antonio Camon (@AntonioCamon1) April 5, 2022
See you guys in Tallahassee on Saturday !!— Lamont Green (@lamontgreen45) April 5, 2022
FSU know how to do it, had a great time with the staff today!! @FSU_Recruiting @Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ @Coach_MWoodson @KeiwanRatliff @SchleyRecruits pic.twitter.com/vP7TFmPyG0— Zayden Walker (@ZaydenWalker3) April 5, 2022
I'm Back In Tallahassee This Weekend Noles Family.. #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/UWC1MeeAmj— Cornelius Heard Jr. (@CjHeard_) April 5, 2022
Back in Tallahassee Saturday #GoNoles @Coach_Norvell @Coach_Tokarz— Jadyn Davis (@iamjadyndavis) April 5, 2022
Thank You! pic.twitter.com/WjSdTbAdDs— Cameren Fleming ✞ (@camerenf2) April 6, 2022
#TRIBE23 I will be visiting FLORIDA STATE University tomorrow!!!… #Gonoles @Coach_Norvell @CoachAAtkins @CoachAdamFuller @RLS2294 @RyanBartow pic.twitter.com/26lvxCHr2D— DeeCrayton (@Run_DMC8) April 6, 2022
Football
FSU is prepping for Saturday’s Garnet and Gold game — check out some sights and sounds from practice and hear from head coach Mike Norvell, along with running back Trey Benson, offensive lineman Robert Scott Jr. and defensive back Akeem Dent, on spring so far and other impressions and takeaways.
#MissionTakeaway #NoleD @D1SDJ pic.twitter.com/CeGafe8NOB— Adam Fuller (@CoachAdamFuller) April 6, 2022
#MissionTakeaway #NoleD @DoItAllDent103 pic.twitter.com/Lfd0wAglFD— Adam Fuller (@CoachAdamFuller) April 6, 2022
#MissionTakeaway #NoleD @_iamgeorgejr pic.twitter.com/UkLZPegj0W— Adam Fuller (@CoachAdamFuller) April 6, 2022
Robert Cooper won the footrace today over Mike Norvell #FSU pic.twitter.com/nWs5HVsCAm— Ben Meyerson (@ByBenMeyerson) April 5, 2022
Here’s a look at Tate finding Johnny Wilson on the sideline for a big gain: pic.twitter.com/YxUcgHQNFy— MAX (@maxescarpio) April 5, 2022
After practice Trey Benson was asked about the RB room and said this about freshman Rodney Hill:— MAX (@maxescarpio) April 5, 2022
“ Rodney’s going to be real good, he’s just scratching the surface… He don’t know how strong he is.”
Here’s a clip of one of Hill’s best runs today: pic.twitter.com/rnyHDTASa6
Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller working with both sides of the ball: pic.twitter.com/SBDMkNoSoC— MAX (@maxescarpio) April 5, 2022
#FSU DB Akeem Dent (@DoItAllDent103) said that he is still hard on himself even if DC Adam Fuller doesn’t see it… pic.twitter.com/POk6saVGPq— Ben Meyerson (@ByBenMeyerson) April 6, 2022
Two angles of a real nice connection between #FSU QB Jordan Travis and WR Malik McClain pic.twitter.com/nkd59F6uad— Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) April 5, 2022
Basketball
Per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Florida State Seminoles basketball guard Anthony Polite will forgo his final year of eligibility in Tallahassee and enter the NBA Draft.
The nation’s top-ranked shooting guard in the 2022 signing class and incoming Florida State Women’s Basketball guard Ta’Niya Latson has been named the 2022 Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Basketball after averaging 7.2 points, 7.0 assists, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game in her senior season.
Baseball
After a poor showing in a series loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, No. 20 FSU baseball is looking to bounce back in a midweek game vs. Stetson.
The College Baseball Foundation has named Parker Messick (@messick_parker) from Florida State (@FSUBaseball) as our Co-Pitcher of the Week!— CollegeBaseballHoF (@CollegeDiamonds) April 5, 2022
He left the game with the score 0-0
8 INN
2 H
0 R
0 BB
11 K pic.twitter.com/eS2kr7ykeT
A little Parker Messick love on the @USAGoldenSpikes midseason watch list. https://t.co/e9GRYmVFw5— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 5, 2022
Softball
The No. 3 Seminoles are set to take on No. 6 Florida today in a top ten rivalry matchup — our Gwyn Rhodes breaks everything down in her preview, publishing this morning.
Redshirt freshman catcher Michaela Edenfield was named the ACC’s Co-Player of the Week on Tuesday after finishing the week 6-for-14 with a .429 batting average and a 1.143 slugging percentage — with 15 homers on the season, she’s got a shot to break FSU’s record for home runs in a season by both a freshman (19, Jessie Warren) and overall (24, Maddie O’Brien).
All Sports
Florida State track and field athlete Edidiong Odiong picked up another ACC honor on Tuesday afternoon, as the conference announced her as the Women’s Co-Track Performer of the week.
It was a pleasure to host the fifth annual Kickin' It For Autism Clinic on Sunday! #OneTribe | @GEICO pic.twitter.com/aEtl6gnE36— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) April 5, 2022
Thursday Tee times at #themasters— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) April 5, 2022
▫️ @DanielBerger59 (10:12AM)
▫️ @BKoepka (2:03PM)
@usatodaysports pic.twitter.com/YskkEtf2rI
The National Institutes of Health is funding a $1.8 million project led by a researcher at the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering that will use artificially grown, simplified mini-organs to create medicine that targets brain cells damaged by stroke.
