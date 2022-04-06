 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: Softball, baseball back at it, football preps for spring game

All the latest in Florida State Seminoles athletics

By Perry Kostidakis

Recruiting

Football

FSU is prepping for Saturday’s Garnet and Gold game — check out some sights and sounds from practice and hear from head coach Mike Norvell, along with running back Trey Benson, offensive lineman Robert Scott Jr. and defensive back Akeem Dent, on spring so far and other impressions and takeaways.

Basketball

Per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Florida State Seminoles basketball guard Anthony Polite will forgo his final year of eligibility in Tallahassee and enter the NBA Draft.

The nation’s top-ranked shooting guard in the 2022 signing class and incoming Florida State Women’s Basketball guard Ta’Niya Latson has been named the 2022 Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Basketball after averaging 7.2 points, 7.0 assists, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game in her senior season.

Baseball

After a poor showing in a series loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, No. 20 FSU baseball is looking to bounce back in a midweek game vs. Stetson.

Softball

The No. 3 Seminoles are set to take on No. 6 Florida today in a top ten rivalry matchup — our Gwyn Rhodes breaks everything down in her preview, publishing this morning.

Redshirt freshman catcher Michaela Edenfield was named the ACC’s Co-Player of the Week on Tuesday after finishing the week 6-for-14 with a .429 batting average and a 1.143 slugging percentage — with 15 homers on the season, she’s got a shot to break FSU’s record for home runs in a season by both a freshman (19, Jessie Warren) and overall (24, Maddie O’Brien).

All Sports

Florida State track and field athlete Edidiong Odiong picked up another ACC honor on Tuesday afternoon, as the conference announced her as the Women’s Co-Track Performer of the week.

The National Institutes of Health is funding a $1.8 million project led by a researcher at the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering that will use artificially grown, simplified mini-organs to create medicine that targets brain cells damaged by stroke.

