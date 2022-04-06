Noles News: Softball, baseball back at it, football preps for spring game

Recruiting

For all things recruiting head on over to our transfer portal thread and our Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff.

Catch me at FSU this Saturday #GoNoles — Jabril Rawls (@RawlsJabril) April 5, 2022

See you guys in Tallahassee on Saturday !! — Lamont Green (@lamontgreen45) April 5, 2022

I'm Back In Tallahassee This Weekend Noles Family.. #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/UWC1MeeAmj — Cornelius Heard Jr. (@CjHeard_) April 5, 2022

Football

FSU is prepping for Saturday’s Garnet and Gold game — check out some sights and sounds from practice and hear from head coach Mike Norvell, along with running back Trey Benson, offensive lineman Robert Scott Jr. and defensive back Akeem Dent, on spring so far and other impressions and takeaways.

Robert Cooper won the footrace today over Mike Norvell #FSU pic.twitter.com/nWs5HVsCAm — Ben Meyerson (@ByBenMeyerson) April 5, 2022

Here’s a look at Tate finding Johnny Wilson on the sideline for a big gain: pic.twitter.com/YxUcgHQNFy — MAX (@maxescarpio) April 5, 2022

After practice Trey Benson was asked about the RB room and said this about freshman Rodney Hill:



“ Rodney’s going to be real good, he’s just scratching the surface… He don’t know how strong he is.”



Here’s a clip of one of Hill’s best runs today: pic.twitter.com/rnyHDTASa6 — MAX (@maxescarpio) April 5, 2022

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller working with both sides of the ball: pic.twitter.com/SBDMkNoSoC — MAX (@maxescarpio) April 5, 2022

#FSU DB Akeem Dent (@DoItAllDent103) said that he is still hard on himself even if DC Adam Fuller doesn’t see it… pic.twitter.com/POk6saVGPq — Ben Meyerson (@ByBenMeyerson) April 6, 2022

Two angles of a real nice connection between #FSU QB Jordan Travis and WR Malik McClain pic.twitter.com/nkd59F6uad — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) April 5, 2022

Basketball

Per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Florida State Seminoles basketball guard Anthony Polite will forgo his final year of eligibility in Tallahassee and enter the NBA Draft.

The nation’s top-ranked shooting guard in the 2022 signing class and incoming Florida State Women’s Basketball guard Ta’Niya Latson has been named the 2022 Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Basketball after averaging 7.2 points, 7.0 assists, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game in her senior season.

Baseball

After a poor showing in a series loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, No. 20 FSU baseball is looking to bounce back in a midweek game vs. Stetson.

The College Baseball Foundation has named Parker Messick (@messick_parker) from Florida State (@FSUBaseball) as our Co-Pitcher of the Week!



He left the game with the score 0-0

8 INN

2 H

0 R

0 BB

11 K pic.twitter.com/eS2kr7ykeT — CollegeBaseballHoF (@CollegeDiamonds) April 5, 2022

A little Parker Messick love on the @USAGoldenSpikes midseason watch list. https://t.co/e9GRYmVFw5 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 5, 2022

Softball

The No. 3 Seminoles are set to take on No. 6 Florida today in a top ten rivalry matchup — our Gwyn Rhodes breaks everything down in her preview, publishing this morning.

Redshirt freshman catcher Michaela Edenfield was named the ACC’s Co-Player of the Week on Tuesday after finishing the week 6-for-14 with a .429 batting average and a 1.143 slugging percentage — with 15 homers on the season, she’s got a shot to break FSU’s record for home runs in a season by both a freshman (19, Jessie Warren) and overall (24, Maddie O’Brien).

Get yourself some officially licensed and branded softball swag:

Officially licensed and Co-Branded FSU Softball merchandise is here!



We are excited to partner with @sydneysherrilll and @mudge03 to bring FSU Softball fans a brand new way to show their support! Go 'Noles!!



Sherrill: https://t.co/fC8Ua3Vhbz

Mudge: https://t.co/gO1DqsUtPG pic.twitter.com/7ley9T5mYK — Garnet & Gold (@garnetandgold) April 5, 2022

All Sports

Florida State track and field athlete Edidiong Odiong picked up another ACC honor on Tuesday afternoon, as the conference announced her as the Women’s Co-Track Performer of the week.

It was a pleasure to host the fifth annual Kickin' It For Autism Clinic on Sunday! #OneTribe | @GEICO pic.twitter.com/aEtl6gnE36 — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) April 5, 2022

The National Institutes of Health is funding a $1.8 million project led by a researcher at the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering that will use artificially grown, simplified mini-organs to create medicine that targets brain cells damaged by stroke.