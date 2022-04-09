Florida State of Recruiting: Spring Game Visitor List

The Garnet and Gold spring game is here again, and Seminole fans will get their first taste of the 2022 FSU football team. While much of the excitement will take place on Bobby Bowden Field, Mike Norvell and his staff are hoping for some fireworks on the trail as well.

The Florida State football team currently has 6 commitments for #Tribe23 (ranked 10th nationally) and 4 commitments for #Tribe24 (ranked 1st nationally).

We’re here to let you know which commitments and targets will be in Tallahassee. This list will be updated as we work to confirm who shows up and who does not. This list is not all inclusive but highlights too targets and others we can confirm.

Tribe 23

QB Chris Parson (commit)

DL Lamont Green Jr. (commit)

WR Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (commit)

TE Randy Pittman (commit)

OL Roderick Kearney

OL Tommy Kinsler

OL DJ Chester

OL Jatavius Shivers

DL Wilky Denaud

DL Tavion Gadson

DL Isaiah Nixon

DL Peyton Scott

LB Andrew Harris

LB Michael Harris

WR Rico Watkins

WR Keyon Brown

WR Brayden Smith

DB/ATH Kylen Webb

DB Dijon Johnson

DB Kenton Kirkland II

DB Jabril Rawls

DB Tristen Sion

DB Justice Ugo (JUCO)

Tribe 24

RB Kam Davis (commit)

QB Luke Kromenhoek (commit)

WR Camdon Frier (commit)

DB Jordan Pride (commit)

QB Jaydn Davis

DB Desmond Ricks

DB Charles Lester

DB CJ Heard

DB Maurice Williams II

RB Jerrick Gibson

WR Mario Craver

WR John Cineas

WR Mekhai White

WR Terence Marshall

DL Kavion Henderson

LB Lorenzo Cowen

ATH Marcel Williams

Tribe 25 and beyond

WR Koby Howard

WR Dee Sancho

RB Alvin Henderson

ATH Koby Howard

What do you think, Tomahawk Nation? Who will commit this weekend? Will #Tribe23 and/or #Tribe24 add more firepower? Let us know in the comments!