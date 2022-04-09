Florida State of Recruiting: Spring Game Visitor List

The Garnet and Gold spring game is here again, and Seminole fans will get their first taste of the 2022 FSU football team. While much of the excitement will take place on Bobby Bowden Field, Mike Norvell and his staff are hoping for some fireworks on the trail as well.
The Florida State football team currently has 6 commitments for #Tribe23 (ranked 10th nationally) and 4 commitments for #Tribe24 (ranked 1st nationally).
We’re here to let you know which commitments and targets will be in Tallahassee. This list will be updated as we work to confirm who shows up and who does not. This list is not all inclusive but highlights too targets and others we can confirm.
Tribe 23
QB Chris Parson (commit)
DL Lamont Green Jr. (commit)
WR Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (commit)
TE Randy Pittman (commit)
OL Roderick Kearney
OL Tommy Kinsler
OL DJ Chester
OL Jatavius Shivers
DL Wilky Denaud
DL Tavion Gadson
DL Isaiah Nixon
DL Peyton Scott
LB Andrew Harris
LB Michael Harris
WR Rico Watkins
WR Keyon Brown
WR Brayden Smith
DB/ATH Kylen Webb
DB Dijon Johnson
DB Kenton Kirkland II
DB Jabril Rawls
DB Tristen Sion
DB Justice Ugo (JUCO)
Tribe 24
RB Kam Davis (commit)
QB Luke Kromenhoek (commit)
WR Camdon Frier (commit)
DB Jordan Pride (commit)
QB Jaydn Davis
DB Desmond Ricks
DB Charles Lester
DB CJ Heard
DB Maurice Williams II
RB Jerrick Gibson
WR Mario Craver
WR John Cineas
WR Mekhai White
WR Terence Marshall
DL Kavion Henderson
LB Lorenzo Cowen
ATH Marcel Williams
Tribe 25 and beyond
WR Koby Howard
WR Dee Sancho
RB Alvin Henderson
What do you think, Tomahawk Nation? Who will commit this weekend? Will #Tribe23 and/or #Tribe24 add more firepower? Let us know in the comments!
