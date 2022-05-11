Noles News: Mike Norvell accuses other teams of tampering

Recruiting

Football

Veteran free agent defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker visited the Colts today and visits the Titans on Wednesday, per a league source #NFL — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 11, 2022

FSU AD Michael Alford says he wants to “expand FSU’s brand into more markets” so wouldn’t prioritize proximity in selecting permanent opponents under new scheduling plan. — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) May 10, 2022

On the Packer and Durham show, FSU head coach Mike Norvell was asked about the new state of college football — and levied some interesting accusations, saying he’s been aware of other schools trying to recruit his current players:

“We had conversations, there were a couple guys on our team that have had people from the outside talking. They were not in the portal, but they’re trying to make decisions on certain things for their future.”

“That’s what’s unfortunate. But grateful for the guys we have and the team that we’re going to be able to move forward with. But for college athletics, we want to be together here moving forward.”

How does running back Trey Benson fit into the Florida State offense? Kevin Little and CoachAB jump into the film and discuss.

Basketball

FSU freshman John Butler has earned an NBA Draft combine invite — In his freshman season at Florida State, the 7’1 190 Ib wing started 24 of the 31 games he played in Tallahassee averaging 5.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game.

Baseball

Florida State Seminoles baseball took both games of the doubleheader against Jacksonville on Tuesday, 2-1 and 5-4. Next for the Seminoles is hosting Miami for a three-game series over the weekend.

.@FSUBaseball’s Parker Messick leads the country with 128 strikeouts.



His changeup is disgusting. Opponents whiff on 55% of their swings against it.



There’s only one SP in MLB this year getting that much swing and miss on his changeup: Brandon Woodruff.



(via @ESPNStatsInfo) pic.twitter.com/Vapdo2tMi9 — Mike Monaco (@MikeMonaco_) May 10, 2022

Softball

National recognition for two FSU softball players — In the last three games, Sydney Sherrill went 6 for 12, batting .500 and elevating her average to .324 on the season. She scored 5 runs, tallied 6 hits, brought in 5 runs, and became the first-ever Seminole to record 3 home runs in a single game, earning her player of the week from NFCA, D1 Softball, and ACC softball. Kathryn Sandercock also was tabbed ACC Pitcher of the Week. In 7 innings pitched on the weekend, Sandercock lowered her ERA to a 1.41.

All Sports

No. 13 Florida State women’s golf finished round two of the NCAA Tallahassee Regional tied with UCLA for first place, after shooting a 2-over par 290 at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club. Senior Amelia Williamson and Sophomore Charlotte Heath shot the best rounds for the Florida State team, as both teammates bounced back in round two with even par rounds.

UCLA’s Emma Spitz is currently leading the field at 4-under par, with Florida States’ Beatrice Wallin trailing by two.

The Seminoles will begin play at 9:06 am Wednesday morning, with Charlotte Heath starting the team off. Tee times begin at 8am for the final round of the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.