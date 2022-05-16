Noles News: Baseball takes down Miami, softball claims ACC title and No. 2 seed

FLORIDA STATE — After game one resulted in a loss, the Seminole baseball team bounced back to take the final two games and the series against Miami. Softball won the ACC in fantastic fashion against Clemson and track and field continues to compete.

Football

Changes are coming within the NCAA and NIL. Seminole head coach fired off about tampering through the portal on Packer and Durham and the ACC continues to debate divisions.

Undrafted free agent Jashaun Corbin has been turning heads at camp for the New York Giants

Brian Daboll says UDFA RB Jashaun Corbin “stood out” on day one of rookie minicamp as “athletic” with “quick twitch.” Says Giants put players thru some drills they normally use for FA/prospect workouts to get an apples to apples comparison. Corbin could be a factor this fall. pic.twitter.com/40RZgQgOJU — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) May 14, 2022

Baseball

After dropping the first game, the Florida State Seminoles took the series on Sunday against No. 6 Miami winning 6-4. Massive at-bats from Jamie Ferrer and personal record-setting innings for Tyler Martin helped set up the Noles for success to end the series.

The team will travel down to Gainesville on Tuesday to face the Florida Gators.

Softball

Taking down Clemson in the ACC Tournament showcased the softball team's chops which were already apparent for the Noles. Florida State rattled off three straight wins in Pittsburgh including Saturday’s thrilling title game to grab the program’s 18th ACC tournament championship.

Holding down the defense, Mack Leonard and Kathryn Sandercock took the main haul against the Tigers with a final win and sealed the ACC 8-6.

The Seminoles stellar regular season and ACC run earned them the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Seminoles will host next weekend’s Tallahassee Regional.

Florida State’s first game will be Friday at 8:30 p.m. against the regional’s No. 4 seed Howard on ESPN+. The other two teams — Mississippi State and USF — will meet in the first game of the regional at 6:00 p.m. on ESPNU.

For more on FSU’s ACC title run and a scouting report of the Tallahassee Regional opponents, listen to this week’s Seminole Wrap podcast as Brian Pellerin and Gwyn Rhodes look at each of the three teams heading to JoAnne Graf Field this weekend.

All Sports

The No. 4 seeded Florida State men’s golf team will be staying in the Sunshine State for its upcoming NCAA Golf Regional held May 16-18. The Seminoles will play at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens and tee off on Monday morning at 8 a.m. off the 10th tee.

The Florida State men’s track and field team put together one of the most dominant performances in ACC history en route to their second-straight ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championship.

The Noles scored 149 points, the most since the league expanded to 15 teams, and won by 56 points, the largest margin of victory since league expansion. The women’s team finished third with 99 points. Jeremiah Davis (men’s field) and Edidiong Odiong (women’s track) were each named Most Valuable Performers which is given the athlete who scored the most points throughout the championship.