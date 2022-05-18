 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU lands two primetime kickoffs for 2022 season

Your daily dose of all things Florida State

By brianpellerin
Florida State Pro Day Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Football:

Only 14 weeks — or 101 days if you want to be exact — until the Florida State Seminoles football team returns to game action this fall. That game will be the opener against Duquesne with a network and time still TBD.

But we now know at least two of the Seminoles games will kickoff in primetime and both are on holiday weekends. Those matchups? The LSU Tigers on Sunday, Sept. 4 and the Florida Gators on Friday, Nov. 25.

Who will the leaders be for those games? That’s still unclear. Some guys used the spring to stake early claims to their roles for 2022, but some in that secondary remain unproven. So what did we see from Azareyeh Thomas and Sam McCall this spring?

Kevin Little completes our spring report card series with a deep dive into how they performed.

You can find other breakdowns of Mycah Pittman, Jared Verse, Trey Benson, and Bless Harris in the links on their names.

A lot of the guys are also still scooping up NIL deals especially from Rising Spear.

Baseball:

Florida State travelled to Gainesville tonight for the final game of their season series against the Florida Gators. It opened as an offensive explosion with each team hanging up 5 runs in the first four innings before the bullpens settled in to hold each team scoreless into the ninth. In the end, the Gators were able to walk it off to claim both the game and the series.

For a full recap, check out Three Up, Three Down.

The team is back in action this weekend in Chapel Hill against UNC.

Basketball:

If you’ve got some potential future FSU hoops stars in the house or around the neighborhood, check out Florida State head coach Brooke Wyckoff’s upcoming camps for both teams and individual players.

Meanwhile, former FSU star Ivey Slaughter is just getting her coaching career started as she’s landed an assistant coaching position at UNC Asheville.

Alumni:

Golf:

The men’s golf team put out a heck of a Tuesday at the Palm Beach Regional jumping up to 2nd place.

And if you’re up early and reading this, you can catch women’s golf coach Amy Bond on Packer and Durham.

Athletics:

If you’re looking for a career in IT, why not do it while working for FSU?

