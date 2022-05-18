Football:

Only 14 weeks — or 101 days if you want to be exact — until the Florida State Seminoles football team returns to game action this fall. That game will be the opener against Duquesne with a network and time still TBD.

But we now know at least two of the Seminoles games will kickoff in primetime and both are on holiday weekends. Those matchups? The LSU Tigers on Sunday, Sept. 4 and the Florida Gators on Friday, Nov. 25.

Who will the leaders be for those games? That’s still unclear. Some guys used the spring to stake early claims to their roles for 2022, but some in that secondary remain unproven. So what did we see from Azareyeh Thomas and Sam McCall this spring?

Kevin Little completes our spring report card series with a deep dive into how they performed.

You can find other breakdowns of Mycah Pittman, Jared Verse, Trey Benson, and Bless Harris in the links on their names.

A lot of the guys are also still scooping up NIL deals especially from Rising Spear.

Support your favorite student-athletes by donating athttps://t.co/2AEtKBCMP3! pic.twitter.com/U7aiUrY7FH — Tatum Bethune (@tatumx15) May 17, 2022

Excited to officially partner with @risingspearnil . Blessed to be able to be a light in the community. Donate at https://t.co/waxYk9Mai3 (all donations tax deductible too) pic.twitter.com/T5XkbP4Nkg — AMARI FERRARI (@AmariGainer) May 17, 2022

Baseball:

Florida State travelled to Gainesville tonight for the final game of their season series against the Florida Gators. It opened as an offensive explosion with each team hanging up 5 runs in the first four innings before the bullpens settled in to hold each team scoreless into the ninth. In the end, the Gators were able to walk it off to claim both the game and the series.

For a full recap, check out Three Up, Three Down.

The team is back in action this weekend in Chapel Hill against UNC.

Basketball:

If you’ve got some potential future FSU hoops stars in the house or around the neighborhood, check out Florida State head coach Brooke Wyckoff’s upcoming camps for both teams and individual players.

We love CAMP!! ⛹ ‍♀️⛹ ‍♀️⛹ ‍♀️ Click here to register, spots are filling up fast!! Team and Individual Options Available. See you there! https://t.co/TLqva44uM0 pic.twitter.com/obn6RNalGu — Brooke Wyckoff (@CoachBrookeFSU) May 17, 2022

Meanwhile, former FSU star Ivey Slaughter is just getting her coaching career started as she’s landed an assistant coaching position at UNC Asheville.

Alumni:

I’m so pumped to watch Derwin James this fall. Fully healthy, 2nd year in scheme and new additions will allow him to spend more time down low. He’s going to be a legit DPOY candidate. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) May 17, 2022

Excited to welcome Vince Williams @VinnyVidiVici98 to the coaching staff pic.twitter.com/aHQTWtY0lw — Dr Jon LeDonne (@Coach_LeDonne) May 17, 2022

Golf:

The men’s golf team put out a heck of a Tuesday at the Palm Beach Regional jumping up to 2nd place.

The in Palm Beach







We climb 6️⃣ spots and shoot the low round of the day at @PGANatl #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/lt3cgNNz45 — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) May 17, 2022

And if you’re up early and reading this, you can catch women’s golf coach Amy Bond on Packer and Durham.

Join Seminole Head Coach Amy Bond on the Packer and Durham Show on the ACC Network Wednesday at 7:45 a.m. @CoachBondFSU, @accnetwork, @MarkPacker, @WesDurham pic.twitter.com/rqoy0bhm1n — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) May 17, 2022

Athletics:

If you're looking for a career in IT, why not do it while working for FSU?