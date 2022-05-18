Late Wednesday morning, Darron Reed released his top six schools, which included the Florida State Seminoles, along with the Auburn Tigers, LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Texas A&M Aggies:

This for you Ma dukes Happy birthday RIP✝️ pic.twitter.com/LNksXbTFjo — Darron Reed (@DarronReed45) May 18, 2022

Reed, who stands 6’5, 260 pounds, attends Carver High School in Columbus, Georgia, and possesses a 90 rating (4-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 327th best player in his class (48th best DL and 30th best player in GA).

The interior defensive line prospect has visited Tallahassee on multiple occasions with fellow Carver stars Elijah Pritchett (2022) and Kelton Smith (23 OL). Pritchett ended up signing with the Alabama Crimson Tide, despite the Herculean efforts of FSU offensive coordinator and OL coach Alex Atkins. The Noles remain in the hunt for Smith, who could team up with Reed in college.

Reed currently has official visits scheduled for the Clemson Tigers (who curiously didn’t make his top six) on June 3rd, LSU on June 10th, Miami on June 17th, Florida State on June 21st, and Ohio State on June 24th. He plans to announce his decision on Independence Day.